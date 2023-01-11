Read full article on original website
'Lower price point' apartments to be built on Milwaukee's east side
A new 25-story luxury apartment building is expected to be built on Milwaukee's East Side and the developers hope to offer a "lower price point."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
On Milwaukee
Check out Heatherwick's designs for a new west side Harley-Davidson park
Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans on Wednesday to turn a huge swath of parking lot at its headquarters campus on 37th and Juneau into a public park. "The Hub" – a circular park designed by acclaimed London-based Heatherwick Studios, which designed Manhattan's unique Little Island park in the Hudson River – will be, according to a Harley statement, "a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community."
An 11-story hotel could be built on the corner of Brady and Farwell
An 11-story hotel is being proposed to replace the two-story building on the corner of Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New multi-tenant building proposed for Grafton Meijer outlot
GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community if the development can pass the approvals needed. The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
radiomilwaukee.org
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
Driver crashes into Bay View home 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
kenosha.com
Paielli’s Bakery has stood the test of time in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
On Milwaukee
Former Los Paisa owner is serving modern Mexican fare at Contento in Delafield
After a series of soft opening events, Contento, a new contemporary Mexican concept, will officially open to the public today at 627 N. Genesee St. in Delafield. Behind the concept is industry veteran Manolo Torres who most recently operated Los Paisa in Bayside for over 14 years. When the building that housed his restaurant was sold due to redevelopment in the area, Torres closed Los Paisa and sought out a new location for a brand new concept.
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck sighting at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
A rare mandarin duck was spotted in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. It is typically found in parts of Asia.
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
ozaukeepress.com
Hiring of clerk ends nearly complete turnover
The Village of Fredonia has hired a new clerk, concluding a nearly complete turnover in village personnel over the last year. Michelle Johnson has been hired as village clerk. Johnson recently moved to Cedarburg from Boxford, Mass, where she had been deputy town clerk for seven years, according to a village press release.
Illegal dumping: The unsightly problem in Milwaukee that keeps piling up
Some people are dumping their garbage wherever they please, despite the risk of being fined up to $5,000.
