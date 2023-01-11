ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

iheart.com

State Investigates Barrington Day Care

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating a daycare operation on the East Bay. An employee at Kids Quarters in Barrington reportedly gave melatonin gummies to children. Melatonin is a sleep aid. The owner says the worker was fired immediately, and that the business has zero...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Teary-eyed Cohasset residents gather for missing mother

COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Dozens gathered in town square to honor missing mother Ana Walshe, 39, who was last seen on New Year’s Day. Residents said they are hoping for the best but preparing for worst. Walshe was reported missing by her employer in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy

For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton school resource officer placed on paid administrative leave

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said Wednesday a school resource officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. In a Facebook post earlier this week, Tiverton Public Schools wrote that the SRO was no longer employed by the district as of Dec. 23. “We were...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

RIC, Mount Pleasant High School, latest targets of white-supremacist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group were found near residence halls at Rhode Island College on Wednesday. The college’s president, Jack Warner, addressed the pamphlets in an email to students on Thursday. Warner said the material closely resembled the anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI

