Mayes County School annexation vote fails
PRYOR, Okla. — A recent proposition in Mayes County involving school annexation did not pass on Tuesday night, according to the Mayes County Election Board. The vote was to determine if the Osage Public School District would be annexed into the Pryor Public School District beginning the next school year.
Jenks, Tulsa & Muscogee Nation Leaders To Hold New Conference On New Arkansas River Dam
Jenks, Tulsa and Muscogee Nation leaders are set to hold a news conference this week on the plans for a new dam on the Arkansas River. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Jenks Mayor Cory Box and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill are set to host the conference. The new low-water...
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County
A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority Recap: January 9, 2023
A meeting of the Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority began at noon Monday, January 9, 2023. Pryor's EDTA meetings are live streamed on the city's YouTube channel, and held at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Roll Call. Present: Trustees: Adam Anderson, Arianna Derr, Darrell Moore, Fred Sordahl, Don Berger,...
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capitol of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy
Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items
The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month. The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street. Some items that will...
Second Bartlesville Student Arrested, Accused Of Making Threat Against School
A second teenager is now in custody accused of making threats against a school in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville Police Department said officials at Central Middle School alerted them to the threats and Wednesday morning they searched a home where they arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the incident. A 14-year-old boy was also arrested Tuesday evening for threatening violence at the school.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
Whitaker Children's Home
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Whitaker Children's Home, in one iteration or another, has been around Pryor since 1897. It was founded by a couple of early Pryorites, W.T. Whitaker and his wife Stacy. W.T. (William Thomas) Whitaker was born in North Carolina, in 1854. He was a native member of the...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Broken Arrow Police makes changes to their recruitment requirements
In an effort to bring in more cadets, BAPD is trying new tactics. Including recruiting candidates with a military background.
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
