OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO