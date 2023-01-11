ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing

SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her. During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown

San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico

A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy