San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
Woman finds unwanted passengers inside her trunk
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Driver, dog rescued from Tesla after becoming trapped in crash
A woman and a dog traveling in a Tesla were rescued on Wednesday evening after the vehicle crashed into a tree, trapping them inside, authorities said.
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
Intoxicated Aggressive Student Arrested at Vista High School in San Diego County, Discovered with an Illegal Ghost Gun in His Jacket
January 12, 2023 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an 18-year-old has been arrested on numerous charges, including bringing a ghost gun to a high school in Vista. On Wednesday, January 11 just before 1:00 p.m., Alta Vista High School student Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff...
Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion
The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing
SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her. During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was...
Wrongfully convicted man released from Otay Mesa prison
A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was released from Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Wednesday.
Fire Engulfs Double-Wide Mobile Home in Rural Potrero
A fire that broke out shortly before sunrise gutted a mobile home Thursday in a rural community in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. The non-injury blaze in the 25600 block of Potrero Park Drive in Potrero erupted for unknown reasons about 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. Wednesday morning, a preliminary hearing began for Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. CBS 8 learned there are 25 witnesses on the prosecution's list....
San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown
San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
Sister of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at murder preliminary hearing
A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified today. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before her sister May "Maya" Millete...
San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico
A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
Paw Paw, Maw Maw, getting stoned, going to emergency rooms at record levels, UCSD research doctors say
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Escondido artist, born and raised in Ukraine, shares her style with adopted new home
From the time she danced along to “Hotel California” with a classmate, artist Anna Pearson knew that she wanted to come to America, specifically California. She left her native Ukraine and arrived in the United States in 2017 for a chance to pivot and live out her dreams.
Man Stabbed to Death During Street Fight in Lemon Grove
A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday after a deadly fight in Lemon Grove left one man dead and several others detained by authorities. Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a radio call of people fighting in the 7700 block of North Avenue. As...
