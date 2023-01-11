Read full article on original website
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station. The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station off Interstate 55 and Northside Drive. According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple...
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson
Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
VIDEO: JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help to ID several men who they say opened fire in broad daylight at a gas station across from Forest Hill High School. The school was not in session at the time of the shooting. JPD says the gun battle broke out...
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
Man leads high-speed chase through three Mississippi cities before being taken into custody
Mississippi law enforcement officers have taken into custody a man who led police on a high-speed chase from Pearl, through Jackson and into Clinton Monday evening. Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Northwest Jackson. A teenager, identified by his mother, Keisha Nichols, as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according...
Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
