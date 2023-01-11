Read full article on original website
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2023 Golden Globes
Some of Hollywood's most famous couples attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, including Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, who are expecting twins.
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels
Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders. Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her...
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Heidi Klum Goes Ethereally Bold in Flowy Sheer Dress for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’
Heidi Klum flexed her modeling skills in a dramatic promo posted to her Instagram yesterday for the season 18 of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” airing on ProSieben starting Feb. 16. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was draped in a Hannez Nogi sheer dress in pastel shades. The flowy garment was delicately placed in order to cover the model up. The rest of the costume was splayed out behind her, with strips of colorful fabric creating an ethereal scenery for the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Punctuated with a striking red manicure, Klum’s ensemble was...
Laverne Cox Gives Us Vintage Glam & Marilyn Monroe Hair on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Look out, Ana de Armas because another major celeb is embracing the Marilyn Monroe look. The 80th Golden Globes are tonight, a ceremony that officially kicks off award season (which not only means a lot for pop culture fans, but also for us fashion devotees who anxiously await each red carpet). Ahead of the major event, Laverne Cox is hosting E!'s red carpet coverage, and the Orange Is the New Black actress started the evening off strong by pulling out a totally chic dress and a surprising new hairdo.
Letitia Wright Pops in Prada Ombré Dress & Satin Sandals at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Letitia Wright gleamed in ombré hues for the 2023 Golden Globes. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the “Black Panther” star arrived in a sharp two-toned Prada gown. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette in cream satin, complete with printed ombré orange paneling down its front. Triple-layered diamond post earrings and a cocktail ring completed her ensemble with an elegant finish. When it came to footwear, Wright strapped into a pair of heeled sandals in a bright orange hue — also by Prada. Her satin style included thin ankle and toe straps, complete with triangular pointed...
Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride
Kendall Jenner looked cool, but stayed warm in a new snap. The model shared photos and videos to her Instagram on Monday, showing a picturesque horse ride in the snow. In her post, Jenner bundled up in a brown leather jacket with a shearling lining. The cropped coat featured fuzzy cuffs and pocket lining. She paired her jacket with black baggy leather pants. She stayed extra warm in the January temperatures with a brown scarf, earmuffs and gloves. Jenner accessorized further with oval sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Jenner added a practical footwear choice to...
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
Kendall Jenner Embodies Biker Chic Style in Edgy Racing-Striped Leather Jacket and Lug Sole Boots
Kendall Jenner was photographed running errands in Los Angeles today dressed in a rather simple ensemble with edgy outerwear and winter boots. The model’s look consisted of a classic white cropped tee paired with also exceedingly classic high waisted denim jeans in a dark wash. Jenner’s top was worn layered underneath a cropped leather biker jacket featuring a yellow racing stripe and checkerboard printed panels, the zip-up outerwear kept open for a relaxed appearance. The Estée Lauder brand ambassador toted a black mini shoulder bag with gold hardware and wore thin black sunglasses reminiscent of styles worn by models like her...
Nicole Ari Parker Slips on Ugg Boots With Two-Tone Blazer Minidress for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker looked effortlessly chic while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Jan. 4. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was all smiles as she strutted through the streets of the Big Apple. To combat the chilly winter temperatures, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star bundled up in a light gray ankle-length puffer coat. She kept the outerwear open to help...
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Shania Twain Flatters Her Feet With Sparkling Straps on 5-Inch Heels & Barbiecore-Pink Look
Shania Twain was photographed leaving her hotel yesterday in New York looking pretty in pink. With a tiny dog on her arm, the “You’re Still the One” songstress hit the city streets in a Marine Serre “Barbiecore” look complete with towering platforms. Twain was outfitted in a dapper cropped hot pink blazer with stark black trim and bronzy buttons layered overtop a plain black top. The top was tucked neatly into hot pink capris with a fitted appearance made of the same fabric as her blazer. Both the top and bottom from Marine Serre’s spring 2023 collection featured swirling geometric designs in...
Hilary Duff Beats Allergic Reaction in Chic Style With Knit Sweater & Pointy Boots at ‘Youngster’ Co-Star Molly Mernard’s Baby Shower
Hilary Duff gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while celebrating her friend and “Youngster” co-star Molly Mernard’s family on Sunday. Mernard and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first child together. Duff, who gave a speech during their baby shower, posted a series of photos of the event to her Instagram and Instagram Stories. “Will never forget giving you a speech in an active allergic reaction,” the singer captioned one of the images. Duff was effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing a cream cropped knit sweater. She teamed the lightweight separate with a matching high-waist maxi skirt that was held...
