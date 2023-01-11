Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Former Louisiana Senator Is Headed to Jail
Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets a 22-month prison sentence after she admitted to using money from her campaign coffers and the State Democratic Party's money to fund her gambling addiction. Peterson has admitted she spent more than 140-thousand dollars to gamble.. She has confessed to having a...
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Austin Chronicle
Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?
Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
KPLC TV
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
KPLC TV
Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run
EVANS, La. (KALB/KPLC) - A suspect who ran on foot after crashing during a multi-parish police chase still has not been found, authorities said. Authorities continue to urge residents in the Evans area to remain vigilant. The chase began Thursday morning after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office located a stolen...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Texas bill would make illegal voting conviction a felony
A Republican state senator filed the proposed bill on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
KPLC TV
Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud
Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer,...
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Animal cruelty arrest in Jennings
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
300 Texas inmates in restrictive housing are on a hunger strike
The men are scattered across 14 Texas prison units across the state and all are in what used to be known as solitary confinement. The hunger strike started Tuesday, January 10th. They
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
KPLC TV
Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. CPSO is investigating the threat. Details are limited, and we will have updates on air and online...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
Comments / 4