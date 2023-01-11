ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

96.5 KVKI

Former Louisiana Senator Is Headed to Jail

Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets a 22-month prison sentence after she admitted to using money from her campaign coffers and the State Democratic Party's money to fund her gambling addiction. Peterson has admitted she spent more than 140-thousand dollars to gamble.. She has confessed to having a...
LOUISIANA STATE
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Austin Chronicle

Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?

Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run

EVANS, La. (KALB/KPLC) - A suspect who ran on foot after crashing during a multi-parish police chase still has not been found, authorities said. Authorities continue to urge residents in the Evans area to remain vigilant. The chase began Thursday morning after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office located a stolen...
EVANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud

Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Animal cruelty arrest in Jennings

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. CPSO is investigating the threat. Details are limited, and we will have updates on air and online...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX

