Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Ravens Star Has 3-Word Reaction To Bengals Accusations That They Played 'Dirty'
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time in as many weeks. Tensions will mount any time division rivals square off again in the playoffs, but the Bengals added ammunition to Sunday night's rubber match by accusing their opponents of dirty play in Week 18. Per ESPN's ...
New Update On Ravens Player Who Was Hospitalized Before Bengals Game
Before this past Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was hospitalized in Cincinnati with an illness. On Wednesday, the Ravens issued an update on Stephens' health. Thankfully, Stephens is feeling better and is back in Baltimore. "Baltimore Ravens CB ...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
WHS football team reaches out to Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, was released Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University of...
UC Lands Third Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The bruiser has plenty of experience over the past two years.
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of Kansas City Current NWSL team
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday. This became the third Kansas City sports franchise in which Mahomes has a stake. "I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
