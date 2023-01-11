ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Angela Bassett Makes Marvel History at 2023 Golden Globes

By Alexandra Hurtado
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8Cpt_0kAMDfaT00

"We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like," the 'Black Panther' star said.

Angela Bassett made history at the 80th annual Golden Globes !

The actress, 64, took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever —making her the first actor to win a Golden Globe for their role in a Marvel film.

“I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” she began her speech, before recalling her first Golden Globe win in 1994 for What's Love Got To Do With It.

Related: Angela Bassett's Net Worth Revealed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5hW4_0kAMDfaT00
Danai Gurira as Okoye and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Marvel Studios/Disney

"The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance, just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith," she said. "It requires patience , as we just heard and it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but by the grace of God I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

In her remarks, Bassett also paid tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman , who passed away in 2020. "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “We have joy in knowing that, well, with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to."

Related: Check Out the Fab Fashions From the 2023 ‘Golden Globes Awards’ Red Carpet!

She continued, "We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, beyond, behind and in front of the camera. And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us. Thank you."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November . The Marvel Studios' film is set to debut on Disney+ Feb. 1.

Next, see who won Golden Globes at the 2023 awards ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
ScreenCrush

2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners

A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!

Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy