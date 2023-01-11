ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Austin Butler Dating? 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler's Girlfriend and Dating History

Find out who Austin Butler's girlfriend is and who else he's dated so far.

Who is Austin Butler dating? The Elvis star won the hearts of audiences and critics alike as the King, and while his personal life has remained relatively private, he's dated some of the hottest starlets of the moment. Find out who Austin Butler's girlfriend is and who else he's dated so far.

Who is Austin Butler dating?

Austin Butler is dating supermodel and nepo baby Kaia Gerber . They were first spotted together in December 2021 taking a yoga class together after her split from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi . They made their public debut as a couple in March 2022 at W Magazine 's annual Best Performances party, then attended the Met Gala together in May 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ajp3_0kAMDehk00
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber still together?

As of January 2023, Butler and Gerber are still going strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvLLC_0kAMDehk00
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Is Austin Butler in a relationship?

Austin Butler is in a relationship with Kaia Gerber as of December 2021.

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler still together?

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for nearly eight years but called it quits in 2020. "They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together," a source told PEOPLE when they split . "Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out."

The couple were first linked in 2011 and spent most of their relationship in a long-distance romance.

How long did Kaia and Austin date?

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been together for just over a year—and counting!

