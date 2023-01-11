Who Is Austin Butler Dating? 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler's Girlfriend and Dating History

Find out who Austin Butler's girlfriend is and who else he's dated so far.

Austin Butler is dating supermodel and nepo baby Kaia Gerber . They were first spotted together in December 2021 taking a yoga class together after her split from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi . They made their public debut as a couple in March 2022 at W Magazine 's annual Best Performances party, then attended the Met Gala together in May 2022.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As of January 2023, Butler and Gerber are still going strong.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Austin Butler is in a relationship with Kaia Gerber as of December 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for nearly eight years but called it quits in 2020. "They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together," a source told PEOPLE when they split . "Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out."

The couple were first linked in 2011 and spent most of their relationship in a long-distance romance.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been together for just over a year—and counting!

