Read full article on original website
Related
2 Earth-size worlds revealed beyond our solar system
This week, welcome two new Earth-size exoplanets, learn about record-breaking lightning, marvel at an ancient flower trapped in amber, uncover the secrets of Europe's bog bodies, and more.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause.
Video: Clumsy pandas capture hearts on livestream
These cubs at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China are dropping, flopping and rolling their way into our hearts.
Opinion: Finally, good news that inspires some hope for climate change
You'd be forgiven for thinking that we live in dark times, writes Don Lincoln. But this week delivered some refreshingly good news: The World Meteorological Organization released a report stating that humanity and all life on Earth dodged a bullet.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs California cities. And more rain is on the way
Thousands of residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. Now another storm is headed toward the state.
Travel news: Aviation meltdowns, China reopening and Mussolini's ghost
In travel news this week, China reopened its borders, US aviation had another meltdown, and we take a look at Italy as a destination for history buffs.
Human-made noise makes it harder for dolphins to work together, study finds
A study has found that dolphins are unable to communicate as effectively when exposed to human-generated noises, forcing them to change their sounds much like people do when shouting.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0