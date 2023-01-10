ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Brendan Fraser did not attend the Golden Globes — he was nominated for ‘The Whale’

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyrTF_0kAMCkkd00
Brendan Fraser didn’t attend the Golden Globes this year — here’s why. | Vianney Le Caer, Invision via Associated Press

Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance in “The Whale” but he stuck to his word and did not attend the event.

When Fraser was interviewed by GQ in 2022, he was asked if he would attend the Golden Globe awards if he received a nomination. Fraser told the GQ interviewers, “No, I will not participate.”

Related

In a 2018 interview with GQ , Fraser claimed he was sexually assaulted in 2003. The actor was allegedly groped by Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, during a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Golden Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ .

Fraser claims that Berk touched him inappropriately on the buttocks and around the groin.

He said his experience with Berk is what led him to “retreat” from Hollywood. After the alleged incident, “The Mummy” actor said he got depressed and lost respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Now, he said he wants nothing to do with the organization.

According to Vanity Fair , Berk denied Fraser’s claims and called them “a total fabrication.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never issued Fraser an apology for the alleged incident. The allegations never received a lot of attention.

Related

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
RadarOnline

Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources

Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
toofab.com

Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her

"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Regina Hall Announces Kevin Costner’s 2023 Golden Globes Win, Mocks the Reason for His Absence: ’He’s Stuck in Santa Barbara, Let’s Pray Everyone’

A little roast to go with that win. Kevin Costner won a 2023 best actor Golden Globe for his role in Yellowstone, but presenter Regina Hall couldn’t help but poke fun at his current situation. Minutes before the 80th annual awards show began on Tuesday, January 10, the Field of Dreams star, 67, shared a […]
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy