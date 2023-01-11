Read full article on original website
Warner Robins mayor, council appoint Roy Whitehead as long-term interim police chief
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and City Council has appointed a new long-term interim Chief of police at their council meeting. According to a news release, Roy Whitehead was named long-term interim chief Monday night. The change comes after former Chief John Wagner announced his...
41nbc.com
The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins opens new warming center
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins officially has a place for the homeless community to stay warm. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and The Table at First Christian Church held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for a warming center at the church, located at 100 North Houston Road. The...
Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
41nbc.com
Houston Healthcare Chief Medical Officer discusses new COVID variant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new COVID variant, entitled XBB. 1.5, a sub-variant of Omicron, is impacting people across the country. Health experts don’t know the long-term effects of this variant, but statistics show it’s involved in nearly 30% of current COVID-19 cases. Dr. Dan Stewart, Houston...
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/11/12
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. 57-year-old Algie Bryant faces several charges.
41nbc.com
Macon Tracks Running Club, Atrium Health Navicent announce plans for ‘Macon Music Half Marathon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Tracks Running Club is planning to let residents step to the beat of the music by hosting a half marathon in November. The club, along with Atrium Health Navicent, made the announcement Thursday at Macon City Hall. Macon Tracks Running Club President F.M....
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia schools canceling afternoon activities, releasing early for inclement weather
UPDATE: Crawford County Schools are holding dismissal while the Tornado warning for the area is in place. Bibb County Schools are also holding dismissal while the Tornado Warning is in place until 2:45 p.m., but they say transportation may also be delayed due to the weather. (41NBC/WMGT) — Several school...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Ambrielle Smith at Southfield Elementary School
MACON, Ga. — Ambrielle Smith has been teaching at Southfield Elementary School for almost 5 years. During her first three years at the school she taught first grade. Now, she's molding third grade superheroes. On Monday, January 9, she tied the knot and became Mrs. Smith-Samuel. She's a top...
41nbc.com
Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department receives over $50,000 in traffic safety grant
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant award of $51,320.80 to help keep roads safer in Twiggs County. According to a release from TCSO, the grant comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and is a High Visibility Enforcement grant. This funding comes to help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Georgia.
'Prices were relatively lower here': Central Georgians reflect on gas prices after tax suspension ends
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come. The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday. According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may...
41nbc.com
MTA to be closed January 16th for MLK Day
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, January 16th, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed. MTA says the closure will take place in order to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say they will reopen on Tuesday, the 17th, and appreciate the opportunity to serve Macon-Bibb County.
