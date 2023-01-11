ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Houston Healthcare Chief Medical Officer discusses new COVID variant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new COVID variant, entitled XBB. 1.5, a sub-variant of Omicron, is impacting people across the country. Health experts don’t know the long-term effects of this variant, but statistics show it’s involved in nearly 30% of current COVID-19 cases. Dr. Dan Stewart, Houston...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department receives over $50,000 in traffic safety grant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant award of $51,320.80 to help keep roads safer in Twiggs County. According to a release from TCSO, the grant comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and is a High Visibility Enforcement grant. This funding comes to help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Georgia.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

MTA to be closed January 16th for MLK Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, January 16th, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed. MTA says the closure will take place in order to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say they will reopen on Tuesday, the 17th, and appreciate the opportunity to serve Macon-Bibb County.
MACON, GA

