Blount County, TN

DA: Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee student was convicted of raping an unconscious woman, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 25-year-old Gavin John Quaedvlieg and the victim met at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. Quaedvlieg gave the victim a "dab," which is a concentrated marijuana extract, the DA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TBI issues Silver Alert for 36-year-old Claiborne Co. woman with medical condition

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday. She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Powerful storms slam South; at least 7 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
