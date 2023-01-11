CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday. She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO