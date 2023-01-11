Read full article on original website
Related
DA: Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee student was convicted of raping an unconscious woman, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 25-year-old Gavin John Quaedvlieg and the victim met at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. Quaedvlieg gave the victim a "dab," which is a concentrated marijuana extract, the DA said.
Knoxville activist sues city and county a year after public arrest during community meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prominent Knoxville activist is suing the city and Knox County after they said they were beaten during a January 2022 arrest. The arrest was during a public meeting to discuss the selection of a new police chief to replace then-Chief Eve Thomas. The lawsuit was...
MCSO: Officials looking for missing man last seen in Rockwood, Tenn.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man from Morgan Co. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn. He is a white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair, MCSO said.
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
TBI issues Silver Alert for 36-year-old Claiborne Co. woman with medical condition
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday. She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.
'Gerald' Identified: TBI identifies remains found in bag at Douglas Lake in 2019 with nonprofit's help
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — It's been nearly four years since someone discovered a man's remains in a golf bag along the shore of Douglas Lake. Now, investigators finally know his identity. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it made a breakthrough in the John Doe case after positively identifying...
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022. They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville. They...
WBIR
Knoxville teen to receive first-ever award from MLK Commission
On January 16, 2023 the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will honor Tylan Baker, 17, with their inaugural 'Youth Award'. Jan 12, 2023-4pm.
WBIR
Wednesday marks 'National Human Trafficking Awareness Day' in Tennessee
Some programs in Tennessee have taken steps to prevent human trafficking and to increase awareness of it. They also aim to protect survivors.
WBIR
Sevier Co. bus damaged in storms leaving no one hurt
The school district said a tree fell and damaged an empty bus. It happened near New Center Elementary, where the bus was parked.
WBIR
Powerful storms slam South; at least 7 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
Records show Knoxville College could be option for new Greyhound bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound is changing how it does business across the country. The private bus line moved its Knoxville location three times in 2022, and could soon move again. 10Investigates requested months of emails between Greyhound and city leaders to get a firsthand look at the ongoing negotiations.
WBIR
Report: Children in TN experience adversity more than other kids across the country
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Tennessee leaders released the 2022 State of the Child report. The report explores the demographics of different generations across the state and the conditions they're growing up in. The report found that Generation Alpha is the most diverse in Tennessee so far. They said...
Animal control officers, community members concerned about YWAC adopting dogs with aggressive behaviors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In emails between the Knox County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division and the Knox County District Attorney General's office, animal control officers had concerns about Young-Williams Animal Center adopting animals with behavioral issues. Animal control officers wrote about one case, where an animal was deemed a...
WBIR
Knoxville teen becomes recipient of first-ever youth award for community work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tylan Baker isn't one to rest on his accomplishments. In fact, he's not really one to rest, period. The 17-year-old from Knoxville keeps a schedule that would exhaust anyone. Baker is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School where he is a Project GRAD scholar with...
East TN Children's Hospital hosting classes for teens about safe babysitting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital is taking a step to make sure more people know how to care for young children safely. They are hosting classes for students between 11 years old and 14 years old where they will learn about babysitting techniques. The Safe Sitters...
RCSO: Inmates in Roane Co. get Christmas cards from child diagnosed with cancer
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that in 2019 Preston Wells, 9, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. They said he has waited for donors to become available to help him recover from the illness. Since then, they said he found comfort in helping others...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0