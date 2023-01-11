Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Announces New Investor Advocate
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has selected Cristina Martin Firvida as its new Director of the Office of the Investor Advocate. Martin Firvida will take over the office effective Jan. 17, 2023. Martin Firvida was most recently the Vice President of Financial Security and Livable Communities for Government Affairs at AARP.
thediwire.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Launch of New BDC
Fidelity Investments announced the expansion of its alternative investment’s product lineup with the launch of Fidelity Private Credit Fund, a non-traded business development company. According to Fidelity Investments, the new BDC is available now for eligible individual investors and distributed through financial advisors and intermediaries in 43 states and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Republic Capital Group Advises Parallel Advisors, AUTUS Asset Management on Combination, Recap from Golden Gate Capital
Republic Capital Group, an investment banking firm specializing in the RIA, asset and wealth management, and securities-related industries, acknowledges its client, Parallel Advisors, on its acquisition of AUTUS Asset Management and substantial investment from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity investment firm. In connection with the Golden Gate Capital investment...
cryptoglobe.com
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
crowdfundinsider.com
Netcapital Inc. Has a New CEO
Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) has chosen company director Martin Kay as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. At the same time, Netcapital announced that Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of the Company since 2017, will assume the position of CEO of Netcapital Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of the firm.
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
cryptoglobe.com
Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert
Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.
Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday.
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
DCG Explores Asset Sales As Genesis’ Liabilities Worth $3 Billion Come To Light
Crypto broker Genesis reportedly owes more than $3 billion to its creditors. These liabilities have prompted parent firm DCG to explore selling assets to raise money. DCG’s venture portfolio boasts 200 crypto projects including banks and exchanges in 35 countries. Genesis’ $900 million debt to Gemini has led to...
crowdfundinsider.com
iCapital Appoints Regulatory Professional Agnes Bundy Scanlan, President of The Cambridge Group, to Board of Directors
ICapital, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to the company’s board of directors, “effective January 1, 2023.”. Ms. Bundy Scanlan “brings a wealth of experience from her 30-year career in regulatory risk management...
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
bitcoinist.com
Real Estate Investments for as little as $100 and Passive Income: Learn How Metropoly is Disrupting the Industry
Despite the massive potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the market is largely confined to flimsy money-making schemes, sub-par games, and pretentious artwork. It is crowded with trash tokens, which have nothing supporting their value, except for the hype. 2022 opened our eyes to the perils of the trend. As...
alternativeswatch.com
Ares raises $5bn infrastructure subordinated debt fund
Ares Management closed its latest debt fund with $5 billion in committed capital focused on investments within the global digital, utilities, renewables, energy and transportation sectors. Officials said that Infrastructure Debt Fund V (IDF V) is thought to be the largest global infrastructure subordinated debt fund ever raised. “Our investors’...
