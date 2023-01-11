ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Announces New Investor Advocate

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has selected Cristina Martin Firvida as its new Director of the Office of the Investor Advocate. Martin Firvida will take over the office effective Jan. 17, 2023. Martin Firvida was most recently the Vice President of Financial Security and Livable Communities for Government Affairs at AARP.
thediwire.com

Fidelity Investments Announces Launch of New BDC

Fidelity Investments announced the expansion of its alternative investment’s product lineup with the launch of Fidelity Private Credit Fund, a non-traded business development company. According to Fidelity Investments, the new BDC is available now for eligible individual investors and distributed through financial advisors and intermediaries in 43 states and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Republic Capital Group Advises Parallel Advisors, AUTUS Asset Management on Combination, Recap from Golden Gate Capital

Republic Capital Group, an investment banking firm specializing in the RIA, asset and wealth management, and securities-related industries, acknowledges its client, Parallel Advisors, on its acquisition of AUTUS Asset Management and substantial investment from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity investment firm. In connection with the Golden Gate Capital investment...
cryptoglobe.com

Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
crowdfundinsider.com

Netcapital Inc. Has a New CEO

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) has chosen company director Martin Kay as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. At the same time, Netcapital announced that Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of the Company since 2017, will assume the position of CEO of Netcapital Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of the firm.
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Black Enterprise

Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel

Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors

Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
crowdfundinsider.com

India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital

Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
cryptoglobe.com

Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert

Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.
Reuters

Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday.
EWN

DCG Explores Asset Sales As Genesis’ Liabilities Worth $3 Billion Come To Light

Crypto broker Genesis reportedly owes more than $3 billion to its creditors. These liabilities have prompted parent firm DCG to explore selling assets to raise money. DCG’s venture portfolio boasts 200 crypto projects including banks and exchanges in 35 countries. Genesis’ $900 million debt to Gemini has led to...
crowdfundinsider.com

iCapital Appoints Regulatory Professional Agnes Bundy Scanlan, President of The Cambridge Group, to Board of Directors

ICapital, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to the company’s board of directors, “effective January 1, 2023.”. Ms. Bundy Scanlan “brings a wealth of experience from her 30-year career in regulatory risk management...
alternativeswatch.com

Ares raises $5bn infrastructure subordinated debt fund

Ares Management closed its latest debt fund with $5 billion in committed capital focused on investments within the global digital, utilities, renewables, energy and transportation sectors. Officials said that Infrastructure Debt Fund V (IDF V) is thought to be the largest global infrastructure subordinated debt fund ever raised. “Our investors’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy