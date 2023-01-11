ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico police urge caution as concerns of Big Chico Creek flooding grows

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is urging caution for visitors around some of the city's natural wonders like Big Chico Creek. With more heavy rain and wind on the way, police are urging residents to drive slow, avoid flooded roads and downed trees, and prepare for potential power outages.
CHICO, CA
KRMG

Northern California woman found dead in submerged car

FORESTVILLE, Calif. — A California woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle on Wednesday, the latest victim of a winter storm system that has claimed at least 17 lives statewide, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Daphne Fontino, 43, of Ukiah,...
FORESTVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland

ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com

Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County

CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon

CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies search for second person involved in pursuit in Concow

CONCOW, Calif. — Deputies with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) are searching for a second person involved in a short pursuit in Concow on Wednesday. The BCSO says just before 12:30 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a Honda Accord near Jordan Hill Rd. because of expired registration. However, the driver took off and led the deputies on a short pursuit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County bridge closure

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek on County Road 306, south of County Road 200, is closed in both directions due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. GCSO advises motorists to plan an alternate travel route.
krcrtv.com

Gridley man hit and killed by train identified by police

GRIDLEY, Calif. — The 38-year-old man hit and killed by a train in late December was identified by the Gridley Police Department (GPD) on Thursday. Police say Luis Antonio Alberto Lopez, of Gridley, died after being hit by a train and getting trapped underneath it on Dec. 28th near Spruce St.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County supervisors honor retiring sheriff, probation officer

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two retiring county employees on Tuesday. The board adopted a resolution to honor Sheriff Richard Warren on his retirement. Warren spent 35 years of exemplary service. He was hired as a jailer/dispatcher at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in...
GLENN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy