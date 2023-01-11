Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
kymkemp.com
Nearly Two Weeks After Sinkhole Cuts Off Access to Willits RV Park, Landlord Refuses to Pay for Repairs, Says County of Mendocino
On December 30, 2022, a sinkhole grew into a full-blown washout of the road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Park, a small community north of Willits with upwards of fifty residents. Since then, food, water, and sundries have been supplied via a footpath for tenants that call the property...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
krcrtv.com
Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
krcrtv.com
Chico police urge caution as concerns of Big Chico Creek flooding grows
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is urging caution for visitors around some of the city's natural wonders like Big Chico Creek. With more heavy rain and wind on the way, police are urging residents to drive slow, avoid flooded roads and downed trees, and prepare for potential power outages.
Northern California woman found dead in submerged car
FORESTVILLE, Calif. — A California woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle on Wednesday, the latest victim of a winter storm system that has claimed at least 17 lives statewide, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Daphne Fontino, 43, of Ukiah,...
mendofever.com
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland
ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
krcrtv.com
Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon
CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
krcrtv.com
Deputies search for second person involved in pursuit in Concow
CONCOW, Calif. — Deputies with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) are searching for a second person involved in a short pursuit in Concow on Wednesday. The BCSO says just before 12:30 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a Honda Accord near Jordan Hill Rd. because of expired registration. However, the driver took off and led the deputies on a short pursuit.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County bridge closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek on County Road 306, south of County Road 200, is closed in both directions due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. GCSO advises motorists to plan an alternate travel route.
krcrtv.com
Gridley man hit and killed by train identified by police
GRIDLEY, Calif. — The 38-year-old man hit and killed by a train in late December was identified by the Gridley Police Department (GPD) on Thursday. Police say Luis Antonio Alberto Lopez, of Gridley, died after being hit by a train and getting trapped underneath it on Dec. 28th near Spruce St.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County supervisors honor retiring sheriff, probation officer
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two retiring county employees on Tuesday. The board adopted a resolution to honor Sheriff Richard Warren on his retirement. Warren spent 35 years of exemplary service. He was hired as a jailer/dispatcher at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in...
mendofever.com
Yolo County BOLO Subject Arrested in Ukiah McDonalds Drive-Thru on Outstanding Felony Warrants
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications...
