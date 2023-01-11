ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Houston Chronicle

Charles White, USC tailback who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner and one of a string of running backs who led to the University of Southern California's grand reputation as "Tailback U," died Wednesday at the age of 64, the school announced. White, who remains the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Offseason Black Monday Report

This was not a complete shock but shows the continued ineptitude of this franchise. Houston has now fired their last two coaches on a one-and-done basis. David Culley last season and now Lovie Smith is let go this season. The overall performance on the field, which the expectations were not high.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ben Johnson 'Is a Rock Star!' Texans Interviewing Lions Coach - Source

- The Houston Texans have gone beyond just assembling a list and they have gone beyond exploring ideas as they are interviewing one of the top offensive minds in the NFL in a Thursday visit. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is with the Texans today, and there could be...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy