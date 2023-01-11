Read full article on original website
Related
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment
GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers. It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't. And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone. We're talking about the ability to...
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Ring cameras will soon be available for cars
Following reports of increased carjacking in major U.S. cities, Ring recently announced that it will offer a “car cam” that starts shipping out next month.
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
Android Headlines
Google Play Store and the App Store are flooded with fake ChatGPT apps
With the rise in popularity of the ChatGPT online service, some fake services have begun masquerading, claiming to offer similar services. Some of these fake apps are trying to fool users into thinking that they are from OpenAI. Recent reports show a rise in the presence of such fake apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
msn.com
Android spyware strikes again targeting financial institutions and your money
A new version of Android malware known as SpyNote is now attacking financial institutions around the globe, and it's pretty no-joke alarming. The malware combines spyware and banking Trojan characteristics and has targeted well-known banks, including HSBC. Hackers are also increasingly using the SpyNote malware to secretly observe and modify...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
iblnews.org
Quora Tests Its Own Chatbot, Which Will Be Connected to More AI Agents
Question-and-answer website Quora launched this month its own AI chatbot called Poe (“Platform for Open Exploration”), following the explosion of text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that are taking the Internet by storm at the end of this year. Poe is invite-only and currently only available on iOS. It...
crowdfundinsider.com
In-store SMBs See Reduced Checkout Times as Key to Growth: Report
Four in five (80%) SMBs (small to medium-sized businesses) consider payments and a seamless checkout experience “as critical to growth.”. New research among 200 U.S. brick-and-mortar SMBs commissioned by leading payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), revealed “that 69% of merchants want to reduce the time their customers spend at the checkout.” 70% of them also want “to prioritize integrating new payments technology in-store to enhance customer experience.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
Check three iPhone settings today – don’t take a chance by ignoring them
IPHONE is full of useful settings to get the most out of your device. But some are more important than others. Getting them right can save battery, data - and even money. Check these ones on your iPhone now. Roaming. Roaming is what you need to stay connected when you're...
Cult of Mac
Companies control how their info appears in Apple apps with new tool
Apple Business Connect is a new tool that enables businesses to claim their location place cards in Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps. It debuted Wednesday, and owners of businesses of all sizes can now customize their place cards. Control how iPhone users see your company with Apple...
psychologytoday.com
When Phones Get in the Way of Connection
It is easy to assume that digital social multitasking inevitably causes a decline in relationship quality but the reality is more complicated. Technoference is a real challenge in parent-child and in teen-teen relationships. Phones cn also strengthen engagement and connection. Teens need to practice relationship skills to make healthy decisions...
Tech Times
Building a Pioneer VPN Project with Angel Investor Funding and Zero Marketing Spend: A Step-by-Step Guide
Over the past few years, VPN technology has experienced rapid growth. It started as a narrow, niche solution but has now become a digital necessity for people all over the world. According to conservative estimates, the total number of VPN service users will reach one billion by 2023. One popular VPN service, Browsec, has already gained at least 10 million users, all of whom have been attracted organically with no marketing efforts.
crowdfundinsider.com
Pillz, Developer of Wearable Devices for NFT-Collectibles, Finalizes Pre-Seed Round
Pillz, the developer of wearable devices for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, raised a pre-seed round from Xsolla and its Founder Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov. Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said:. “Pillz represents what I always look for in teams – a passion for changing the...
Freethink
Microsoft’s new AI needs just 3 seconds of audio to clone a voice
Microsoft’s new voice-cloning AI can simulate a speaker’s voice with remarkable accuracy — and all it needs to get started is a three-second sample of them talking. Voice cloning 101: Voice cloning isn’t new. Google the term, and you’ll get a long list of links to websites and apps offering to train an AI to produce audio that sounds just like you. You can then use the clone to hear yourself “read” any text you like.
Comments / 0