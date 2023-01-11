ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton mourns deaths of 2 men in Saturday plane crash

By By Tyler Newman and Reggie Ponder Staff Writers
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

EDENTON — The two Edenton men killed in a plane crash in Suffolk, Virginia, on Saturday are being remembered as successful businessmen who supported good causes in the community.

Eric John Bergevin, 53, was president and chief executive officer of West Town Bank & Trust and its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings Inc.

Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, was owner of the Governor’s Pub, a popular eatery in downtown Edenton.

The plane crashed in southern Suffolk off Carolina Road, N.C. Highway 32, shortly after noon Saturday.

The men were flying a four-seat Piper PA-28 that crashed under unknown circumstances, according to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating the cause of the plane crash.

Fauchald had only been in Edenton since he bought the restaurant five or six years ago, but had already become an active participant in downtown Edenton and other community interests, according to Susan Creed, executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.

Creed said that Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden had mentioned during a vigil for Fauchald held on Monday that Fauchald had helped the town by bringing food to work crews during emergency situations such as broken water mains.

Fauchald reportedly had been taking flight lessons from Bergevin.

Both men were remembered by friends as being avid golfers.

Bergevin was “very family-focused” and will be remembered for his generous philanthropy in support of all kinds of worthy causes in Chowan County, especially those serving youth, Creed said. She said he never wanted to be recognized for his generosity but was always ready to support needed upgrades to athletic facilities at local schools, other sports programs in the community, and other youth-serving programs.

He held bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.

Bergevin was married to Jennifer Suzanne Norvell for 23 years. They have two children, Hannah Rose Bergevin and Alex Grey Bergevin.

Fauchald, was originally from Hudson, Wisconsin, and moved to Edenton and opened the Governor’s Pub several years ago. Longtime friend Eric Anderson spoke to reporters on Monday about his friendship with Fauchald.

“He was pretty much the first kid I saw outside when I was 3 or 4 years old. We were together every day since then,” explained Anderson, who helped Fauchald with many of his past moving expeditions.

Fauchald’s partner, Karla Eure, shared the news of his death in the plane crash on the Governor’s Pub Facebook page this past weekend.

“Thank you all so much for welcoming Christian into this town, community and your hearts and loving and supporting him with Governor’s Pub,” Eure wrote. “Christian always told me ‘The Governor’s Pub is my love letter to Edenton,’ so we are planning to reopen the Pub on Thursday. Please show our Pub family all the love you can.”

Eure also asked for prayers, love and support for the families affected by the tragedy as the community attempts to move forward.

Not long after, hundreds of comments, shares and reactions poured in across Facebook in tribute of the pair, with many remembering the two men for their community impact as well as expressing condolences for the loss.

Other businesses in Edenton, including Waterman’s Grill and the Edenton Coffee House, also expressed condolences to the two men’s families.

The Edenton Steamers also shared on Facebook what both Bergevin and Fauchald did on and off the field for the team.

“In recent years, each of these men were big supporters of our team. Both used their businesses as a way to not only support the Steamers, but to support many events and organizations in Edenton,” the post read. “After our Petitt Cup Championship in 2015, Eric made an extremely generous donation to allow us to award our team with awesome champion rings, something that we otherwise could not have done. He and his family also served as a host family for many years, and always treated our players as if they were their own.”

By Monday, a wreath bearing Bergevin’s name was hanging from his office on Broad Street, while a candle lighting was held at 10 a.m. in honor of both men in front of the Governor’s Pub.

The town of Edenton issued its own statement on the tragedy on Monday: “On behalf of the Mayor and Council for the Town of Edenton, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of Mr. Bergevin and Mr. Fauchald. We were deeply saddened to hear of the loss.

“Both gentlemen were great colleagues, neighbors and friends to so many that live in Edenton and both will be sincerely missed by even more,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts, prayers and support will be here for the families in the coming days. We pray for the families’ peace during this time of tragedy and ask that the support of the community shine through during a tragic time.”

