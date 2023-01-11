ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau GOP preps for major Santos announcement as Dems seek ethics investigation

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures.

Two Democrats requested the probe, saying Santos "has failed to uphold the integrity expected of members of the House of Representatives."

In a letter to the Ethics Committee, Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, both of New York, said Santos also failed to file "timely, accurate and complete" financial disclosure reports as required by law. They said the reports Santos did file are "sparse and perplexing." They asked the panel to investigate and "take appropriate action as soon as possible."

Torres told News 12 that he wants to know how Santos' annual pay went from $55,000 to several million dollars in just a few years.

"Even more egregious than his pathological lying is his possible law breaking," Torres said. "For me, the million-dollar question is where did all this money come from?"

Santos has admitted to fabricating several aspects of his life story and experience in his run for the House seat that he won in November, helping to give Republicans a narrow majority. Nevertheless, the newly-elected lawmaker was sworn into office last week alongside all other members of the House.

Santos' district office has still not opened to the public. Former Rep. Tom Suozzi's name remains on the awning.

A staffer told News 12 there is a problem with the ceiling that needs to be fixed. They say they hope to get the office open in the coming weeks.

Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he has done nothing unethical.

News 12 reached out to Santos' office for an interview but his representatives either declined to comment or did not respond.

The Nassau GOP also says it will make a major announcement on Wednesday regarding Rep. Santos who they previously endorsed.

Dozens of elected officials and party leaders are expected.

It's not clear what the announcement will be, but political strategist Mike Dawidziak believes the only thing that is left is to call on him to resign.

"They've said pretty much everything else, they've said they won't support him in two years," Dawidziak said. "So if this is a major announcement it seems like the only thing left for them to say is to call on him to resign."

(The Associated Press Wire Services contributed to this story.)

