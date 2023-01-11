Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySan Diego, CA
Prime Harvest Inc. Announces Third Dispensary License Approval in San DiegoWHEREISTHEBUZZSan Diego, CA
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
FOX 5 asks SDG&E why our electricity is among most expensive in US
The utility company SDGE is reporting its highest price natural gas prices on record with rates jumping from $2.55 to $5.11 a unit in just one month.
Where are all of the eggs?
SAN DIEGO — After several weeks, a nationwide egg shortage has resulted in empty grocery store shelves at San Diego area supermarkets. CBS 8 visited several stores and found either empty shelves or if there were eggs, they were a lot more expensive than they used to be. One...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
outreachmagazine.com
A Place of Rest
Take a housing shortage, add the high cost of existing housing, and it is no surprise that the number of homeless people in San Diego County is on the rise. Meridian Baptist Church, however, came up with a creative solution to offer homeless women a respite. Located in El Cajon,...
Scammers targeting SDG&E customers already hit hard by rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — Scammers are taking advantage of SDG&E customers during a time when customers are facing high gas and electric bills. One scammer tried to convince an elderly woman she was eligible for a refund on her credit card. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out...
kusi.com
Avian influenza empties egg shelves nationwide
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Egg shelves across the county have been intermittently barren due to an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza which has impacted a large portion of the poultry industry. The increased demand for eggs over the holidays also strained the decreased supply. Farmer Frank Hilliker of Hillikers...
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
Voiceof San Diego
Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system for migrants seeking exemptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up...
KPBS
San Diego Bay's eelgrass stores CO2 equivalent of 370,000 vehicles, port study Finds
The amount of carbon sequestered in eelgrass beds in San Diego Bay may offer scientists insight on greenhouse gas emissions for the region, the results of a nine-month study revealed Monday. The Port of San Diego undertook the study with $150,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration —...
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
County supervisors support restricting SVPs near home-school sites
County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to support state legislation that would restrict the placement of sexually violent predators near homeschooling sites.
‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose. “Feels great, feels freeing,...
KPBS
Community hopes iconic San Marcos Restaurant Row will be memorialized in redevelopment plans
Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos was once a popular destination for North County families. But these days, the site has more vacant spaces than open businesses, after being sold in 2020 by the family of the row's creator, Jim Eubank. “My feeling is that the previous owners really...
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. 'It's scary'. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear,"...
