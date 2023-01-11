ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
The List

The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery

Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
