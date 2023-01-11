ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 786

cl tt
1d ago

Low hanging fruit? I'm a small business owner, and if this jerk is implying that small business owners cheat on their taxes, he's a moron. I personally don't care who you are, big or small. If you're cheating on your taxes, you deserve to get prosecuted.

Reply(47)
158
James Carroll
1d ago

remember, they said they were monitoring transactions over $ 600. but your not going to target the little people? am I really to believe that? please tell me nobody does.

Reply(41)
178
Sean Murphy
2d ago

Does it really matter if they are agents or just bean counters (which is what the agents really are anyway)? It would still mean harassing citizens to squeeze more money out of them. While people like Al Sharpton get away with not paying.

Reply(103)
160
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy