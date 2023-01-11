Low hanging fruit? I'm a small business owner, and if this jerk is implying that small business owners cheat on their taxes, he's a moron. I personally don't care who you are, big or small. If you're cheating on your taxes, you deserve to get prosecuted.
remember, they said they were monitoring transactions over $ 600. but your not going to target the little people? am I really to believe that? please tell me nobody does.
Does it really matter if they are agents or just bean counters (which is what the agents really are anyway)? It would still mean harassing citizens to squeeze more money out of them. While people like Al Sharpton get away with not paying.
Related
Swalwell, Democrats fear Republican will shoot up Congress: 'We could have a workplace violent event'
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Lauren Boebert Slams 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene After Vowing To Cool It
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
CNN's Don Lemon has testy exchange with Texas Republican over border crisis: 'You said a lot of things'
Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 786