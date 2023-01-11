Effective: 2023-01-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: West Side Mountains north of 198 FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

