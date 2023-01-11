ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

City faced with two severe weather events to endure

By Will Chappell Gazette Reporter
Cannon Beach faced two distinct severe weather events in the days surrounding Christmas that strained the city’s emergency management capabilities.

An ice storm that left Cannon Beach Hill impassable and the windstorm that knocked out scores of trees could have been worse if forecasts had been more accurate.

“It’s one of the most violent weather areas I’ve been to,” Rockaway Beach Emergency Manager Rick Hudson told the city council at their January meeting. “I like it; it’s sexy but it’s scary.”

The first act of the weather drama began unfolding on December 22, as a winter storm lashed the north coast with freezing precipitation.

At around 6:30 p.m., a tractor trailer jackknifed on Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 26, blocking both lanes of traffic.

As first responders and Oregon Department of Transportation officials sprang into action, ice continued to accumulate on the hill.

The accumulation prevented an ODOT sand truck from climbing the hill and stymied attempts to clear the road.

By the time crews were able to remove the semi and reopen the road around 3:30 a.m., 56 motorists in 37 cars had been stranded on the hill.

In the second act of climactic dramatics, a major windstorm kept Cannon Beach first responders and public works personnel busy on December 26 and 27.

On the night of December 26, challenges began with a landslide at milepost 28 on Highway 101.

Throughout the evening trees fell across numerous roads in the area, with 11 called in on December 26, and 13 called in on December 27.

The windstorm also knocked out power at a generating station on the 26th and it wasn’t restored fully until the next day.

“We weren’t as successful as we’d want to be, but at least we were communicating,” Hudson said of the combined response of city and county authorities.

He said that this would not have been the case when he arrived two years ago, and that the county has been lax in its emergency preparedness efforts.

City Manager Bruce St. Denis echoed this sentiment, saying that Cannon Beach was doing its part, but that Clatsop County was lagging.

Hudson said that while he hoped that recent improvements in communication would lead to better intra-county help in future emergent events, the reality is that Cannon Beach becomes an island in such situations.

“There’s nobody that’s coming to help us,” Hudson said.

He said that the community needs to be prepared to fend for itself and that continuing work on emergency preparedness is key.

He pointed to upgrading emergency vehicles from snow chains to snow tires and removing trees that are at risk of falling during windstorms as steps the newly seated council can take.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

