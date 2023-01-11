I know that it is March that has the old saying “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” but January certainly came in like a lamb. We had some incredibly beautiful weather last week. Sure, we had some gray skies and rain as well, but temperatures in the 50s in January is always something to be grateful for. And some sunshine too? I’ll take it. I even went for a few outdoor runs, and I am very much a fair-weather runner. And lately, I’m not even that. But my non–New Year’s resolution is to get back into running and fitness again. I fell off the wagon, ate a lot of feelings, and need to get back on track. I even joined the Y. I haven’t been a lot, because it seems like everyone joined the Y, but I’ve gotten there a few times, so that’s an improvement. Progress, not perfection, right?

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO