Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Meshacket Commons approved by Edgartown ZBA
The Edgartown zoning board of appeals unanimously approved granting a comprehensive permit to the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project. The project can now move forward, with several allowances permitted. Meshacket Commons was awarded as an affordable housing project to be developed by Affirmative Investments and Island Housing Trust (IHT) in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Navigator Homes benefit, M.V. Table Tennis Club, and Speechcraft
I know that it is March that has the old saying “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” but January certainly came in like a lamb. We had some incredibly beautiful weather last week. Sure, we had some gray skies and rain as well, but temperatures in the 50s in January is always something to be grateful for. And some sunshine too? I’ll take it. I even went for a few outdoor runs, and I am very much a fair-weather runner. And lately, I’m not even that. But my non–New Year’s resolution is to get back into running and fitness again. I fell off the wagon, ate a lot of feelings, and need to get back on track. I even joined the Y. I haven’t been a lot, because it seems like everyone joined the Y, but I’ve gotten there a few times, so that’s an improvement. Progress, not perfection, right?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Town openings, Native Earth Teaching Farm, Pathways, and Peaked Hill Studio
“Town meetings are to liberty what primary schools are to science; they bring it within the people’s reach, they teach men how to use and how to enjoy it.” –Alex de Tocqueville. This past week, Chilmark select board member Warren Doty announced he will retire at the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown police to accommodate DA office; Officer Immelt to retire
At Monday’s Edgartown select board meeting, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee announced the retirement of longtime Officer Stephanie Immelt. Immelt has served with the department for 22 years, McNamee said, making her the most senior female officer on the Island. “We’re really sorry to see her go,” he said.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Newborns, town positions, jazz concert, and MLK Day events
The change in light is noticeable. It’s almost 5 o’clock, and still light at the end of the day. No need for a flashlight when I take Abby out or bring in firewood. Even though the week has been gray and rainy, I notice that it stays light later every evening.
Martha's Vineyard Times
County to request funds for healthcare building
Dukes County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a recommendation by the commission’s building committee to request funds for renovations of the county-owned Vineyard Health Care Access building located at 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs. Towns will take up the $200,000 request as a warrant article at annual...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Court report: Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023
Ryan Cushing, Edgartown; 30, larceny under $1,200 by false pretense: continued to pretrial hearing. Paige McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; 28, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing. Dec. 27. Robert J. Francis Jr., West Tisbury; 64, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing. Andiara G. Bastos,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Government needs young people
After four years as your Dukes County commissioner, I have decided to step aside as I prepare to start law school in the fall of 2023. I would be remiss if I ended my time as an elected official without thanking the community that made me feel welcomed and appreciated. Martha’s Vineyard is a special, special home. The care and respect that I felt at places like the Charter School, and in groups such as We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos, helped me gain confidence and find my voice.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. moves toward nip ban
At its Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board took up potentially banning the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL. Select board chair Ryan Ruley said the town has mulled over the potential nip ban for a while, and has been remotivated by Nantucket’s successful enactment of a similar restriction. Nantucket’s new bylaw aimed at reducing litter was approved overwhelmingly by voters at their annual town meeting last year, in a 496-73 vote.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Let Your Mind Wander’ through Clough art exhibit
Born-and-raised Island artist Marston Clough’s new exhibition, “Let Your Mind Wander,” at the Oak Bluffs library displays three aspects of his artistic pursuits. His diversity of interests is echoed by the fact that he has been a trained scientist, teacher, and passionate artist. Clough shows seasonally at the Old Sculpin Gallery, Kin in Edgartown, and Galaxy Gallery in Oak Bluffs, and has work in the permanent collection at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah takes over landfill solar array
In its effort to completely eliminate the town’s dependency on fossil fuels, and reduce electricity costs, Aquinnah has taken over ownership of a 10-year-old solar array located by the town’s landfill. A press release issued by Aquinnah officials over the weekend announced the transfer, which will aid the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Learn sign language
Learn American Sign Language, or at least a start. Donna Jancsy is hosting a beginner’s introduction to American Sign Language at the Oak Bluffs library on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 3 pm. This is the second of four workshops. Learn basic greetings, the history with a particular emphasis on the Vineyard, and how to help fill communication gaps. No registration is required. If you have any questions, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-694-9433.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports highlights
The Vineyarders extended their winning streak to five games with wins over St. John Paul II on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 7. While the win over the Lions was pretty straightforward (a 9-1 rout at home), the game against the Whalers away was a true thriller.
Martha's Vineyard Times
An electric game-winning shot
Simply put, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School’s junior high basketball team has the odds stacked against them. To start, boys’ coaches Jimmy Baird and Kenny MacDonald have a significantly smaller student body to form a team with, compared with the other primary schools on-Island; five of their 13 players are still in the fifth grade. Moreover, the Chargers don’t even have their own gym, and aren’t able to practice every day of the week right after school. Instead, they practice at the Boys & Girls Club in Edgartown, only twice a week, and after dinnertime.
Comments / 0