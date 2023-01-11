ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Sentencing for driver in head-on crash with CSPD officer

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjUjN_0kAMA39B00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 1 for Cole Sherod, the man accused of injuring a Colorado Springs Police officer in a head-on crash in July 2022, and the police protective association is urging prison time to prevent further danger to the public.

The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA) issued a press release on Jan. 5, which was posted on the CSPPA Fund’s Facebook page . In it, the CSPPA states that Sherod had a history of drug and traffic offenses dating back to 2014, and said he had violated every parole and probation condition imposed.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CSPD cruiser involved in crash, officer injured

Sherod was also on parole for another felony at the time of the crash, had additional felony cases in process, and had already been serving two years in the Community Corrections (ComCor) program for a prior felony conviction, according to the CSPPA.

Officer Nicholas Hamaker was on-duty and driving a marked CSPD police cruiser on July 26, 2022 when he was hit head-on by Sherod near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Both Sherod and Officer Hamaker were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Now, the CSPPA is urging the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the judge in this case to sentence Sherod to prison time, without participation in a further ComCor program:

The Executive Board of the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, on behalf of Officer Hamaker, is requesting that Mr. Sherod be remanded to the Department of Corrections to serve his proposed 6-year prison term, and that the option of serving time in the El Paso County ComCor program be denied.

It took what will likely be a career-ending injury to Officer Hamaker to bring Mr. Sherod’s history to the forefront. It is incumbent upon the judicial system to do its part in ensuring this defendant does not injure another Colorado Springs citizen or cause loss of life.

Colorado Springs Police Protective Association
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

DA: Officer who shot patrol car thief not charged

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has deemed a Colorado Springs Police officer’s use of force during a May 2022 incident unnecessary based on the facts of the case and said it also does not qualify as self-defense. However, the DA will not press charges because a conviction would be difficult to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

No punishment for leak of Club Q shooter documents

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, a judge declined to punish law enforcement after documents pertaining to the Club Q shooting suspect’s previous encounters with authorities were leaked while they should have remained sealed. The suspect was previously involved in a standoff and bomb threat incident in June 2021 at a home in Security-Widefield. Documents detailing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Second Murder Suicide Recorded In Less Than Two Months

Last week, another tragedy struck Teller County marking the second murder suicide in less than two months. This time authorities have said that the incident involved a 53 year-old man and his five-year-old son as the victim. Emotions ran high across the community last Thursday when the Teller County Sheriff’s...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

College bookstore robbed, police search for suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a burglary that happened in the evening of Jan. 5, to the morning of Jan. 6, at the College’s Centennial Campus located at 5675 South Academy Boulevard. College police said the suspect caused major damage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy