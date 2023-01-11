Read full article on original website
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Billy Porter Stuns in a Christian Siriano Magenta Tuxedo Dress on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Billy Porter stunned in a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress on the 80th annual Golden Globes red carpet. He paired the ensemble with a pair of white chunky platform boots and silver earrings.
Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. “The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly. Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger. For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay. Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child
“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Michelle Williams Brings Ruffled Extravagance in Sheer Dress & Metallic Platforms at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Michelle Williams brought ruffles to the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband Thomas Kail, Williams who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “The Fabelmans,” posed in an extravagant asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled tiered train. Her unique piece, with big and bold silhouettes, donned frills with faintly green sparkles and layers that alternated in shape with sheer fabric and light creases. Williams finished her outfit with minimal jewelry, adorning a diamond ring and a simple embellished bracelet. Kail was also...
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Ben Masters Dead: ‘Passions’ Star Dies at 75 After COVID-19 Battle
Former Passions actor Ben Masters has died. He was 75. The soap star passed away amid a battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 11, at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, per Deadline. The outlet also reported he had an ongoing battle with dementia for several years. Masters was most well-known for his […]
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
