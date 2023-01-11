Read full article on original website
The 26 best non-alcoholic drinks for Dry January and beyond
Whether you’re kicking the year off with Dry January, committing to a zero-proof lifestyle or among the growing number of sober curious drinkers, going non-alcoholic doesn’t mean happy hour has to end. From dealcoholized wines to craft mocktails, there’s a whole universe of alcohol alternatives out there — here, we find the best non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits and mocktails to try.
The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
8 Bottles of Wine We Loved in 2022
Last year was a good year to drink wine. After the last few years, we could (finally!) sit shoulder to shoulder in our favorite wine bar and hop on a plane to Burgundy, Sicily, Chile, Croatia or wherever our wine cravings took us. It’s safe to say that a lot of great wine was drunk this year.
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
The $32 Drill-Free Amazon Organizer That Creates Pantry Space Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re renting, live in a small space — or both — it can be a challenge to figure out what to do with everything you own. Renters can’t always make permanent changes to their homes, and small spaces may call for more creative methods of storage so that rooms don’t look cluttered. Kitchens can especially be difficult due to the sheer number of small items that can accumulate from gadgets to snacks, and tossing them into a drawer can’t be the only option. Pantries are convenient, but even those can be tiny depending on where you live.
RxBar shakes up breakfast with granola, Craft Batch innovations
RxBar is launching a line of granola that comes in three varities, as well as its first Craft Batch flavor. RxBar is continuing its mission of helping consumers skip the B.S. with its products by debuting two new lines. First up, the brand is debuting a line of granola that...
Grandma’s Pearl Meatballs
These pearl meatballs were one of the very first recipes my grandma taught me when I started learning to cook from her. I remember following her lead as she combined a familiar mixture of pork, ginger, and scallions into a meatball, then rolled it in grains of sweet glutinous rice that looked like pearls. After an 18-minute steam, lifting the steamer lid revealed glistening sticky rice balls, every grain soaked with pork juice and the aroma of bamboo. I can trace this recipe back to the Hubei province of China; it’s one of the dishes that makes me proud to be Asian. Though it’s simple, with minimal ingredients, it delivers so much soul. When steaming these meatballs, I find it best to line a bamboo steamer with liners that are perforated or with extra napa cabbage leaves.
Bailey’s Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
Amazingly delicious, well moist, and rich…this Bailey’s chocolate tres leches cake is a perfect weekend or holiday choice! It’s similar to chocolate icebox cake with an improved taste. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2/3 cup (3 oz.) unbleached all-purpose flour. 1/3 cup (1 oz.)...
Cream-Filled Sandwich Cookies
HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are the newest addition to the brand’s snack portfolio. They are a mouthwatering combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy chocolate cookies. This no-sugar treat combines rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream. HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are gluten free, soy free and keto friendly.
Sweet Cornbread- Cake
It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.
5 Brands—Including Trader Joe's—Whose Dark Chocolate Tested High for Lead, Cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week 2023 Winter: Menus Highlights, Dates
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week 2023 Winter is happening January 16 – 22, 2023. Things to know about Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week 2023. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
How To Store Lettuce So It Stays Crisp
A staple for salads and garnishes, lettuce is delicate: You might pull a head from the fridge only to find it limp, slimy, brown, or just plain past its prime. Here’s our guide to how to store lettuce so it stays crisp in the fridge for as long as possible.
Chocolate Fruit and Nut Fudge Cups [Vegan]
5 ounces (140 g) dairy-free dark chocolate, broken up. 1/4 cup (60 g) almond butter or another nut/seed butter. 3 tablespoons (45 g) coconut oil or coconut butter. 2/3 cup (160 g) almond butter or another nut/seed butter. 1/4 cup (50 g) coconut oil or coconut butter. 2 tablespoons (30...
What To Get At Trader Joe’s If You’re Shopping For One And You Hate Cooking
While it can be fun to experiment in the kitchen with new recipes and practice whipping up a new dish once in a while, more often than not, a great, fast meal is the most convenient for our busy lives. We rounded up four food items from Trader Joe’s that can help you prepare a simple, no-fuss breakfast, lunch or dinner (and we also included one tasty and affordable dessert option!)
A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands
If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats
There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
