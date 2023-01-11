ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at undercover police car in West Haven

By Ellie Stamp, Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing six gunshots at an undercover police car in West Haven on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, a police pursuit occurred after a gray Honda Accord took off following the shots-fired incident in West Haven.

Police later found the Honda Accord behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue in New Haven Tuesday night. Police learned the suspect retreated to an apartment at 1523 Chapel St.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Harvey Nelson.

The above video is from an earlier newscast on Jan. 10, 2022.

Around 8 p.m. police surrounded the apartment building while they awaited a search warrant. Nelson eventually surrendered to West Haven Police Department Special Response Team and was taken into custody.

Nelson was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and was held on a $500,000 bond.

Nelson had previously been served with an arrest warrant from a prior domestic dispute. He had been charged with felony larceny and second-degree stalking as well as second-degree assault.

He was also previously charged with three counts of failure to appear in court from warrants issued by the New Haven, Bridgeport, and Naugatuck police departments.

No other information is available as of this time.

Guest
4d ago

I am loving that this took place in a MANDY Apt building!!! NHPD are the best by far! With all the wildlife roaming the streets, especially Newhallville and Fair Haven..they deserve every penny they can squeeze out of the Alders!

Mustafa Ibn Edward
4d ago

New Haven has the best cops. They need to raise pay significantly to keep the good ones. There are two or three that shouldn’t be working there, but I speak with them on streets all the time, best guys.

