Alameda County, CA

Bruce Tellardin
1d ago

Congratulations Alameda County! You have put into office a D.A on par with the one who was just tossed out of San Francisco.

Brandon Hunter
1d ago

This is what you get when you elect a liberal DA folks.

townRepresentative
1d ago

I tried to tell you dummies, I’m going to say this, I understand what she’s doing, but you can’t mix your faith and feelings with your job as a district attorney especially in a place like Oakland ca, , because we are trying to get our crime rate down, Ms. price watch how the crime rate go up, you think it was high when that devil Jerry brown was mayor, just watch I’m not telling you what to do, but you have to make better decisions, Nancy O’Malley I didn’t agree with some of the things she did, but I believe she knew Oakland had its Challenges so I can’t say anything bad about Ms. O’Malley because she did fire this Racist district attorney name Teresa Drenick after I was wrongfully convicted and harassed for years by this DA, I rallied to elect Ms. Terry Wiley, because Oakland needed someone who understands their community, Ms O’Malley mentioned an retired DA name Earl Warren on a YouTube interview I said to myself, really do I want to be reminded how we were treated back then.

