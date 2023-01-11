BRENTWOOD – A Brentwood woman who cyberstalked, bullied and harassed people who had falling outs with her daughter has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in August of 2022 to sending "hundreds" of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationship, social reputation, academic life and work prospects of her intended victims that caused "staggering" distress, the DOJ said. Demirovic admitted that between 2016 and 2019 she and her daughter attempted to cause—and did cause—"substantial" emotional distress...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO