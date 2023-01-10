ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
FOX Sports

Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through

Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
New York Post

Rangers pick up ex-Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers

The Rangers have had a penchant in recent years of adding veteran fourth-line centers in the ilk of Kevin Rooney, Greg McKegg, Ryan Carpenter and Jonny Brodzinski.  General manager Chris Drury deviated from the norm, though, on Wednesday in claiming 23-year-old fourth-line center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas.  Leschyshyn, who arrived in New York late Wednesday and got in a skate at the Garden the following morning, did not play in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas. But the Blueshirts did not claim him with the intention of having him become a standard healthy scratch. He is going to be given...
