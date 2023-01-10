The Rangers have had a penchant in recent years of adding veteran fourth-line centers in the ilk of Kevin Rooney, Greg McKegg, Ryan Carpenter and Jonny Brodzinski. General manager Chris Drury deviated from the norm, though, on Wednesday in claiming 23-year-old fourth-line center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas. Leschyshyn, who arrived in New York late Wednesday and got in a skate at the Garden the following morning, did not play in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas. But the Blueshirts did not claim him with the intention of having him become a standard healthy scratch. He is going to be given...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO