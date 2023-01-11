ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman provides lasting memories for Liberty middle-schoolers

LIBERTY — Students and staff at Heritage Middle School in Liberty had a day they won't soon forget thanks to a visit from Chiefs wide receive Mecole Hardman. In an Instagram post shared by the Liberty Public Schools District Wednesday, Jan. 12, the district gave a shoutout to No. 17 Hardman for "taking time today to hang out with some extra awesome Heritage Middle School students."
LIBERTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Kansas City Public School Board Treasurer resigns

Indian Mound resident Manny Abarca resigned from his seat on the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) Board of Education on December 31 to be sworn into his newly elected seat at Jackson County. Abarca was elected to represent KCPS Sub-District 3 in 2019 to serve through 2025, and was also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Jones announces departure from Oregon

LIBERTY — A former Liberty North and Kearney head football coach is stepping away from his current job. Greg Jones announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as a defensive analyst with the University of Oregon. Jones departed Liberty North for Oregon on Jan. 22, 2022. Jones...
EUGENE, OR
kcur.org

The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KANSAS CITY, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR
WIBW

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
wycokck.org

Senior Tax Rebate Program Assistance

Join our team as we provide one-on-one assistance for seniors interested in these tax rebate programs. We'll even arrange free transportation for you to get there!. Wyandotte County seniors born before January 1, 1967 or disabled prior to 2022, own their home with an annual income of $37,750/year or less may be eligible for a tax refund. Seniors with dependent minors living with them, veterans (65+), disabled veterans, or surviving spouses may also be eligible.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

