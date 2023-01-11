Read full article on original website
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
Study: 1,800% increase in California seniors going to ER after cannabis use
A recent study found that thousands of older Californians are going to the ER after using cannabis every year.
Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges
Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
Billionaire Larry Ellison ticketed by Lanai cop on Hawaii island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of a driving ticket.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
How to spend the day in Napa if you're not a wine lover
There's more to this sought-after stretch of Northern California than just award-winning wine.
‘Nothing else pointed to a cause of death’: Two dead at Sea Ranch
"I don't think I've heard of anything like this in the last five years."
