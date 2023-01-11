Read full article on original website
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
What Is a Ritz Torte? The Appalachian Dessert You’ll Be Obsessed With
One of the trendiest desserts of the moment is a humble creation of Ritz crackers, pecans, and Cool Whip. A regional favorite dish in Appalachia, it’s called the Ritz Torte, and the recent recipe shared on TikTok by Justin McElroy (@hoopsmcelroy) has been viewed more than 2 million times. It’s unclear, whether this dessert is actually meant to be spelled torte or tort, but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that this old classic is getting a new life. “I’m preserving Appalachian history!” exclaims McElroy in his video.
Upworthy
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?
A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
WeightWatchers' New Baked By Melissa Collab Brings Limited Edition Cupcakes
In a timely promotion tying into the season of New Year's resolutions, WeightWatchers has teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of limited-edition cupcakes, according to an announcement shared with Mashed. According to an inflation calculator, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies have all increased in price by 3.77%...
cstoredecisions.com
Cream-Filled Sandwich Cookies
HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are the newest addition to the brand’s snack portfolio. They are a mouthwatering combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy chocolate cookies. This no-sugar treat combines rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream. HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are gluten free, soy free and keto friendly.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Dark chocolate may not be the healthier option everyone thinks as high levels of heavy metals and lead are found in popular brands including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Exceeding amounts of lead and cadmium were found in most popular chocolate brands sold in the U.S., according to new report
AOL Corp
Nobel-winning scientist says he found a cheaper way to make pasta — and chefs are mad
Giorgio Parisi, an Italian theoretical physicist and professor at Sapienza University, has studied some of the universe’s most complex problems. He even won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for his “discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.” He also happens to be an enthusiastic amateur chef who enjoys the “theoretical and experimental part” of meal prep.
shugarysweets.com
White Cake Recipe
The search is over for the perfect classic cake recipe to add to your repertoire. This White Cake is impossible to beat since it’s simple, versatile, and oh-so-delectable. If you love delicious and easy cake recipes, our chocolate cake is reader approved. Rich and moist and topped with a delicious chocolate frosting recipe.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER CUP RECIPE
Homemade Peanut Butter Cup recipe made with a handful of ingredients & so much better than store bought versions. These mini peanut butter cups are a fun, festive addition to holiday candy trays!. These homemade peanut butter cups are a great treat to make and share with family and friends...
Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts
These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
Food Network Star Nigella Lawson's Molten Chocolate Cakes "Choco Pots" A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Chocoholics unite! I found our ultimate chocolate dessert. Here's a quick and easy, 5 ingredient dessert from the Domestic Goddess (as her fans call her) that can be made in only 20 minutes. I have made this recipe so many times, and it never seems to fail. All chocolate addicts really love it.
Pepsi Just Launched Starry To Replace Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist is pretty young to be retiring. But the 24-year-old soda has been permanently removed from shelves by parent brand PepsiCo, per Today. Apparently, since its launch in 1999, Sierra Mist has failed to gain sufficient headway against lemon-lime soda giant Sprite. That's not surprising considering Sprite carries more than 8% of the retail soda market. The real difference between 7Up and Sprite is sales — Sprite carried $6 billion in sales in 2021 alone. All three lemon-lime flavored sodas ranked among the top 10 most popular sodas in the U.S. in 2021, according to Newsweek, but 7Up and Sierra Mist fell behind in sales. 7Up cleared less than a billion and Sierra Mist, which came in as the 8th most popular soda nationwide, only cleared $1 billion in sales. While those numbers don't sound too bad, apparently the brand's share of the market was only one-tenth of 1% and had been on the decline over the past five years, per CNN.
Mashed
