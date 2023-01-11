The 16 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair to Keep It Cool, Smooth and Shiny

Whether you’re in the process of transitioning to gray or you’ve had a full head of silvery strands for years now, finding the right shampoo can make a big difference in the tone and texture of your hair. Gray hair is prone to picking up yellow tones from everyday elements like sunlight, hard water and pollution. It also tends to grow in coarse and wiry. Luckily, with a bit of patience and a proper purple shampoo, you can keep your hair cool, smooth and shiny.

How to Find the Best Shampoo for Gray Hair

The lighter the shade of purple shampoo , the more subtle the effect will be. So, if you have a softer gray coloring—or have just a few patches or strands of silver sprinkled throughout—a violet-tinged shampoo will do the trick. If you have icier gray or very white strands that you want to keep on the cooler side, opt for a darker purple or even indigo-hued shampoo for the best results.

A final tip: Whatever shampoo you choose, make sure to follow the instructions on the label, so you don’t end up with lavender hair (unless that’s what you want, in which case, rock on).

To get you started, here are 16 of the best shampoos for gray hair.

The Best Shampoos for Gray Hair at a Glance

This purple shampoo is a longtime favorite among many bright blondes and silver foxes because it tames brassiness and enhances the color to icy levels. According to the brand, using this shampoo once a week is enough to keep your hair looking true to color.

“Gray hair can tend to look yellow easily because of product buildup and minerals in water,” explains Sunnie Brook , a celebrity stylist based in California. “Because of this, I always recommend using a clarifying shampoo once a week, followed by Biolage ColorLast Purple Shampoo to really enhance those sparkly tones,” she adds.

Are your grays looking wispier than usual? This shampoo was created for you. Whether your hair thinning is being triggered by menopause, postpartum and/or stress, this formula features caffeine and biotin, which can help by blocking DHT production (a hormone that contributes to hair loss). Plus, it's especially gentle on graying strands (though you might have to swap in one of the purple shampoos on this list once a week to keep the brass at bay).

If you’re searching for a milder shampoo, we recommend this botanical blend from French favorite, Klorane. Rather than an intense violet or deep purple tint, this formula (which features key ingredient organic centaury) has subtle indigo tones and is free of drying sulfates to brighten up your gray strands.

Thanks to silk proteins and hibiscus flower extract in dpHUE’s purple shampoo, you’ll strengthen the hair cuticle while canceling out brassy tones at the same time. And while some highly pigmented shampoos are too much for daily use, this one deposits just the right amount of color, so it can be used as often as needed without turning your hair violet. Pro tip: Mix it with a hydrating shampoo for even sleeker, shinier results.

If you’re rocking a salt and pepper style or are dealing with 50 shades of gray, try this bluish-purple shampoo that’s favored for its ability to neutralize brassiness in all hair colors. Plus, the scent blend of ylang-ylang , lemon and eucalyptus makes it even more enjoyable to use.

Philip Kingsley is best known for its Elasticizer hair mask , but it also excels at blonde and gray haircare—as proven by this shampoo. It’s made with lavender oil, which promotes scalp health, and violet micro-pigments to gently tone your grays. The hydrating formula also reduces static and smooths the cuticle, making it an especially good choice for frizzy hair.

This sulfate-free shampoo is extremely hydrating, making it ideal for parched gray strands. Infused with argan oil (which is packed with vitamins A and E), it helps repair and seal the hair’s cuticle, while the violet pigments handle any brassy tones that have crept in.

Straight from Stockholm comes this salon-grade shampoo that doesn’t just increase shine, block UV rays (one of the main culprits of brass) and counteract existing yellow tones—it also volumizes limp roots. Bouncier, brighter hair? Right, this way.

If you're constantly fighting brassy strands, you might want to pick up a bottle of these leave-in drops. Though they’re not technically shampoo, they can be added to any shampoo (or conditioner) you already have, which is what makes them so genius. That and you can customize the level of toning you want by adjusting the number of drops you add in. Oh, and they provide UV protection as well, which we know is crucial for keeping brass away.

This one by Pantene was formulated specifically for gray and silver strands in mind. With plenty of purple pigment to neutralize brass and brighten up dullness, it also features the brand’s classic ingredient: pro-vitamin B5, which hydrates and strengthens hair. The handy pump top and generously sized bottle make this budget-friendly buy especially easy to use as well.

If you're dealing with dull, dry strands, this Olaplex pick can help. It aims to hydrate and brighten gray hair with its sulfate-free formula. Featuring bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, an ingredient that repairs and strengthens hair bonds, the shampoo also reduces brassiness.

While some purple shampoos are limited to once a week usage, this one is ready-to-go whenever you need it. The gentle formula promises to clean your hair and soothe your scalp without stripping away your color thanks to a blend of natural oats, chamomile extract and coconut extract.

A classic brand at a wallet-friendly price? Yes please. This hibiscus-tinted dye shampoo aims to moisturize brittle strands, minimize brassiness and brighten dull locks. According to the brand, you can use it up to three times a week to keep your grays vibrant.

Do you have brittle, damaged hair? Well, this shampoo might be just the fix for repairing and strengthening weakened strands. The formula includes keravis (a protein that reduces breakage) and astaxanthin (an antioxidant that heals hair bonds) to promote healthier hair with continued use.

When a shampoo has over 30,000 5-star ratings, you take note. This highly concentrated shampoo contains direct dyes that neutralize yellow tones across platinum, silver and extremely light blonde to white hair. (Heads up: Since it is so pigmented, we recommend wearing a pair of gloves to avoid staining your nails.)

