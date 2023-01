JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A father convicted of strangling his 6-month-old child to death in October of 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday morning. For involuntary manslaughter, Jeffrey Hoskins will spend one year in a regional jail and for death of a child by child abuse he will serve 15 years to life, according to the Jackson County Magistrate.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO