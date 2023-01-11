ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Ways to prevent elderly falls when home alone, according to Lubbock experts

By BrenShavia Jordan
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbDEP_0kAM5xuA00

LUBBOCK, Texas- Caring for our loved one is important especially as they begin to age. According to the CDC one in five adults 65 and over fall, leading to life threatening injuries or even death.

AccentCare Regional Therapist Jennifer Brown said there are ways to prevent falls from happening starting with the basics; proper home lighting, adding handrails in tubs and showers and removing anything that will be a trip hazard.

“Proper shoes, this is something as a physical therapist that I harp on a lot with my patients,” Brown said. “We tend to want to put our loved ones in those soft fuzzy slippers but a lot of times those actually cause us to shuffle our feet instead of picking our feet up for a proper walking pattern.”

Brown said one of the most common times of day for falls are in the evening and at night when going to the restroom.

Managing medication is also important for fall prevention especially if they have side effects.

“One example is a blood pressure med, a lot of times blood pressure medications might cause a patient to become a little bit dizzy and might cause their blood pressure to drop lower normal,” Brown said.

Twenty percent of falls lead to life altering changes such as head injuries and broken hips.

“That’s a scary thing right, especially when you are having that fear of losing your independence at home. That’s what all of our loved ones want to stay home and [be] independent,” Brown said.

With technology there are ways to send an alert if a loved one falls alone.

“Those life alert buttons, even your apple watch,” Brown said. “The new apple watches have an indicator you had a fall on impact, and they can actually send out an emergency notification to your loved ones.”

It is also recommended to have your loved ones attend physical therapy to learn how to properly get up from a fall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock

Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
LUBBOCK, TX
gotodestinations.com

Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023

Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
US105

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy