FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
49ers Notebook: Bosa, Niners “have a good idea” how to beat Seahawks; McCaffrey trade sent a message; Seattle’s improvement
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season and only the second time in playoff history. The advantage of facing an opponent multiple times is that you know what to expect. The 49ers believe that rematches typically come down to which team executes better.
Emmanuel Acho thinks Pete Carroll needs more confidence
A lot of football commentary is noise and nonsense. That’s just the nature of the business, especially for TV channels that need to somehow fill 24 hours with new content every day. Observe former Eagles linebacker and current “analyst” Emmanuel Acho on FS1 saying Seahawks coach Pete Carroll needs...
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Karen Guregian: Bill Belichick-Mac Jones relationship at forefront of key Patriots offseason
The Patriots need to sort out their issues with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the primary offensive brain trust. That’s clearly the top offseason priority, and the wheels are already turning in Foxboro to fix and clarify that situation, according to reports. But there’s also another issue that...
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
Kenneth Walker (ankle) not on Seahawks injury report
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is not on the injury report for the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Walker was held out of practice on Wednesday after being a full participant on Tuesday, but the second-round pick is good to go for his postseason debut. He will have a tough matchup against the 49ers and could potentially lose passing-down snaps to DeeJay Dallas if the Seahawks fall behind. Dallas out-targeted Walker 11-4 over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Christian McCaffrey saw “greatness” in Brock Purdy after arriving to 49ers
Upon arriving to the San Francisco 49ers via a trade in October, running back Christian McCaffrey got to work. He went through a crash course on his new playbook, intent on learning enough in 48 hours to be on the field with his new teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Greenlaw, Banks cleared to return from injury vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ injury list heading into the first round of the playoffs is about as short as it has been all season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks have been fully cleared to return to action for the 49ers, when the club opens the postseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
Giants Injury Update: Williams, Jackson, Ojulari All Expected to Do Something This Week
The New York Giants aren't scheduled to hit the field to practice ahead of their Wild Card weekend game against the Minnesota Vikings until Wednesday. Still, they could be looking at getting some good news regarding their remaining injured starters. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that he...
