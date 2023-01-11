Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is not on the injury report for the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Walker was held out of practice on Wednesday after being a full participant on Tuesday, but the second-round pick is good to go for his postseason debut. He will have a tough matchup against the 49ers and could potentially lose passing-down snaps to DeeJay Dallas if the Seahawks fall behind. Dallas out-targeted Walker 11-4 over the final three weeks of the regular season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO