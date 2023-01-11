Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
California National Guard general fired after allegedly forcing troops to take his mother shopping
A California National Guard general was relieved of command after a string of noted violations, including an instance in which he forced his men to take his mother shopping. Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Magram is set to be "involuntarily transferred" to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve next week, an action that is "parallel" to a firing, California National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Brandon Hill said Friday, Stars and Stripes reported. Magram allegedly used his men to carry out personal errands for years. His firing is the fifth firing, retiring, or resignation of a senior commander in the California National Guard due to scandal in four years.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Military.com
Marines Fire Commander of Assault Amphibian School After Vehicle Mishap
The Marine Corps fired the commander of its Assault Amphibian School on Tuesday as part of its investigation into a mishap with an amphibious combat vehicle that happened in October. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the head of the Marine Corps' Training Command, relieved Col. John Medeiros on Jan. 10, the...
Comments / 0