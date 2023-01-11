Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife
Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
With his next fight at junior middleweight, is this the end of Errol Spence Jr. as a welterweight?
Errol Spence Jr. is moving up in weight. Will we ever see him fight Terence Crawford? Mike Coppinger answers this question and more.
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: “I Truly Believe I’ll Beat Him”
During an impressive interview with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, Ryan Garcia weighed in on Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ stoppage of Hector Luis Garcia last weekend, calling the bout a “usual Tank fight.” According to Garcia, Davis is “very selective on his punches. He needs to get in a good position to land the shots that he’s devastating with.” Garcia also stated his belief that Davis works to wear his opponent’s down. “I think that he relies on guys to burn out,” Garcia told Helwani. “Guys with no power, usually when you’re putting pressure on them their punches loose snap and they lose focus and that’s exactly what he did and he got the guy out of there.”
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Victoria Lee's family and the One Championship said they remain "devastated" after the 18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation's death, they said in social media posts.
UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin Going Full Throttle on ONE's U.S. Expansion
Transitioning from the center of the octagon to behind the scenes, the promotion's vice president maintains his fiery fighter spirit.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
Marvin Vettori explains why he thinks Alex Pereira will beat Israel Adesanya again if they rematch
Marvin Vettori thinks Alex Pereira would beat Israel Adesanya in a rematch. At UFC 281, Pereira and Adesanya collided for the first time in MMA – but third time overall, as Pereira was 2-0 in kickboxing including winning one of those contests by KO. Early on into their title fight, it appeared Adesanya was on his way to winning as he had hurt Pereira and was cruising towards a win.
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
