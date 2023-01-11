Read full article on original website
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
WSAZ
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
WSAZ
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
thelevisalazer.com
SKEANS IDENTIFIES SHOOTER, SAYS ‘PEACH ORCHARD KILLING’ CASE IS OVER
LOUISA, KY. — Lawrence County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Skeans announced today that the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at Peach Orchard last August is over and that a Lawrence Co. Grand Jury had failed to return a true bill after listening to evidence in the case. 45 year-old Jerry Lee Maynard was shot by property owner Tyler Brown.
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
WSAZ
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington,...
WSAZ
3 arrested on drug charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on Wednesday after Huntington Police executed a search warrant in the Marcum Terrace neighborhood. Four firearms and distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone and marijuana were seized by law enforcement. Antione Glanton, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, Darrius McNeely, 30, of...
Probation violation arrest results in confiscation of drugs and money
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after an arrest for a probation violation leads to the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Lauren Horn was arrested by Mingo County Deputies and Probation Officers for a probation violation.
WSAZ
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
WSAZ
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate that allegedly worked to smuggle drugs into the Greenup County Detention Center has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Those charged include Gregory Parsons, George Waggoner, Joshua Joyce, Michael Howard, Whitney Ratcliff, Brittany Osborne, and Courtney Parsons.
WSAZ
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
1 recovering, 5 displaced after Huntington, West Virginia, house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County man is now recovering after a house fire in Guyandotte left that left five people displaced. The fire started at 3:30am Sunday morning in the 500 block of Hagan Street in Guyandotte, fire officials said. A mother and her three children – ages 3, 9, and 11 – […]
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
