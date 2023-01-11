ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

SKEANS IDENTIFIES SHOOTER, SAYS ‘PEACH ORCHARD KILLING’ CASE IS OVER

LOUISA, KY. — Lawrence County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Skeans announced today that the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at Peach Orchard last August is over and that a Lawrence Co. Grand Jury had failed to return a true bill after listening to evidence in the case. 45 year-old Jerry Lee Maynard was shot by property owner Tyler Brown.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

3 arrested on drug charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on Wednesday after Huntington Police executed a search warrant in the Marcum Terrace neighborhood. Four firearms and distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone and marijuana were seized by law enforcement. Antione Glanton, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, Darrius McNeely, 30, of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center.  Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate that allegedly worked to smuggle drugs into the Greenup County Detention Center has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Those charged include Gregory Parsons, George Waggoner, Joshua Joyce, Michael Howard, Whitney Ratcliff, Brittany Osborne, and Courtney Parsons.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
LOGAN, WV

