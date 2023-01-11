ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Central High on alert after hoax indicated weapon was brought to school

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield school was on high alert after a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon Wednesday morning. As students were heading into class at Springfield Central High School, school officials received word that someone called in a report that a person was entering the school with a weapon. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a related call came in that someone was also walking the streets with a weapon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

McLaughlin promoted to role as interim superintendent in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY – The School Committee’s first meeting of 2023 saw the group vote to promote Acting Superintendent Mark McLaughlin to the role of interim superintendent following the formal resignation of previous Superintendent Dr. Jahmal Mosley on Dec. 31, 2022. Mosley had been on leave from his position...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee unveils superintendent search finalists

CHICOPEE – Chicopee Public Schools Acting Superintendent Alvin Morton, Lee-Tyringham Union 29 School District Superintendent Michael J. Richard and Windham Public Schools Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives Marcus L. Ware were named as the three finalists for Chicopee’s ongoing superintendent search during the School Committee’s Jan. 4 meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester

SPRINGFIELD, MA (01/11/2023)– Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester. Springfield College has named Christopher Heller from Patterson, NY to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Heller has a primary major of Sport Management. Springfield College has named...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire

HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity

MONTAGUE, MA
MONTAGUE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: wood bank opens, citizen’s police academy, leadership luncheon

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Montague, Holyoke, and Northampton this Tuesday. The Montague Community Wood Bank has dry firewood available for Montague residents in need of heating assistance. Wood will be distributed in half-cord allotments to residents with the potential to receive more wood as need and supplies allow. '
MONTAGUE, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee mayor, City Council discuss Barry MSBA acceptance

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau and members of the City Council discussed the ramifications of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) recent acceptance of Anna E. Barry Elementary School during their Jan. 3 meeting. Background. Anna E. Barry is one of 10 recipients of the MSBA’s 2022 selections....
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors said the new XBB 1.5 variant is more transmissable than all other forms of COVID-19 and with the potential of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services hopes their mask advisory will stop the spread.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan

SPRINGFIELD, MA
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA
SPRINGFIELD, MA

