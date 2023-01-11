SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield school was on high alert after a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon Wednesday morning. As students were heading into class at Springfield Central High School, school officials received word that someone called in a report that a person was entering the school with a weapon. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a related call came in that someone was also walking the streets with a weapon.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO