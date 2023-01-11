Read full article on original website
Springfield Central High on alert after hoax indicated weapon was brought to school
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield school was on high alert after a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon Wednesday morning. As students were heading into class at Springfield Central High School, school officials received word that someone called in a report that a person was entering the school with a weapon. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a related call came in that someone was also walking the streets with a weapon.
McLaughlin promoted to role as interim superintendent in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY – The School Committee’s first meeting of 2023 saw the group vote to promote Acting Superintendent Mark McLaughlin to the role of interim superintendent following the formal resignation of previous Superintendent Dr. Jahmal Mosley on Dec. 31, 2022. Mosley had been on leave from his position...
Chicopee School Committee unveils superintendent search finalists
CHICOPEE – Chicopee Public Schools Acting Superintendent Alvin Morton, Lee-Tyringham Union 29 School District Superintendent Michael J. Richard and Windham Public Schools Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives Marcus L. Ware were named as the three finalists for Chicopee’s ongoing superintendent search during the School Committee’s Jan. 4 meeting.
Western Mass News hosts Springfield students for Future Media Leaders visit
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News had some guests on Wednesday when students from the Early College High School in Springfield visited for our latest Future Media Leaders tour. The group made up of 20 ninth and tenth graders heard from our departments to learn about the career paths...
Following interviews, Ware School Committee to appoint new superintendent this week
WARE — The School Committee is scheduled to interview three finalists this week and appoint a new superintendent Friday, with in-person interviews occurring Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school library. Prior to the 6:30 p.m. public interviews, the candidates will attend meet and greets in the cafeteria...
Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester
SPRINGFIELD, MA (01/11/2023)– Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester. Springfield College has named Christopher Heller from Patterson, NY to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Heller has a primary major of Sport Management. Springfield College has named...
City of Holyoke names new director of Department Public Works
Carl Rossi of Clifton, New Jersey has been named director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Holyoke.
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire need nationwide and some transportation companies said the process of getting a CDL license in Massachusetts has prospective drivers spinning their wheels. Springfield leaders...
Town by Town: wood bank opens, citizen’s police academy, leadership luncheon
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Montague, Holyoke, and Northampton this Tuesday. The Montague Community Wood Bank has dry firewood available for Montague residents in need of heating assistance. Wood will be distributed in half-cord allotments to residents with the potential to receive more wood as need and supplies allow. '
Chicopee mayor, City Council discuss Barry MSBA acceptance
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau and members of the City Council discussed the ramifications of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) recent acceptance of Anna E. Barry Elementary School during their Jan. 3 meeting. Background. Anna E. Barry is one of 10 recipients of the MSBA’s 2022 selections....
Janna's Friday Forecast
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 14 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors said the new XBB 1.5 variant is more transmissable than all other forms of COVID-19 and with the potential of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services hopes their mask advisory will stop the spread.
Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders revealed their plan to provide continued tax relief to people in the city on Thursday. MassHire. Updated: 10 hours ago. MassHire in Springfield has several services available to people looking to...
Springfield City Council passes resolution to eliminate trash fees
The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution calling on the mayor to eliminate trash fees this year.
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
