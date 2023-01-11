ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dewayne Dedmon ejected after tossing massage gun onto court

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCBK2_0kAM3yZd00

Dewayne Dedmon put his Miami Heat in a tough situation on Tuesday night with his behavior.

Dedmon was ejected from the Heat’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The backup center got into an argument with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the second quarter. He was frustrated and then sent a massage gun onto the court, leading to his ejection.

Not only was that a poor show of behavior from Dedmon, but it came at a bad time.

The Heat only had nine players available to start the game, so Dedmon’s ejection left them with eight and the possibility that Udonis Haslem might have to play.

Dedmon has had his role and playing time reduced recently, which may have been a factor in his frustration.

The post Dewayne Dedmon ejected after tossing massage gun onto court appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
193K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy