ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, Jan. 11. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East Front St. to E.2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Grant Ave. / South 2nd St. 7 AM — 4 PM
George St. at Sumner Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
West End Ave. at West Front St. 9 AM — 4 PM
Leland Ave. / East Front St. 8 AM — 4 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqnfT_0kAM3qVp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Homes in Heights Evacuated After Thursday Morning Gas Leak

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Residents of a neighborhood in lower Jersey City Heights were evacuated after a gas leak was detected from a property located near Beacon and Central Avenues Thursday morning. “It appears a construction crew ruptured a 2-inch high-pressure line. Beacon Avenue is currently closed between Oakland and Summit. Central Avenue is currently closed from Hopkins to Laidlaw. PSE&G responded and is on scene,” said City Spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione. The fire department and gas company received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Wallace-Scalcione said a strong smell of gas was reported in the area. Houses in the immediate were evacuated as a precaution impacting about 150 people.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville: Central Avenue Road Construction Expected to Last 3 Weeks

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Work is expected to begin Jan. 16 on a small water main and service replacement project on Central Avenue, between Loeser Avenue to the dead end at the Peters Brook Greenway.  Work is anticipated to last 3 weeks. Final paving will be done in the spring. A police officer will be onsite the first week of the project. Residents on the block will receive additional notifications from NJ American Water about the project. If you have any questions, contact: Contractor: Roman E&G Corp - 973-482-1123 Somerville Public Works: Rodney Hadley, rhadley@somervillenj.org.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Borough Engineer Updates Hasbrouck Heights Council on Grants and Road Projects

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Norberto Hernandez of Neglia Engineering gave the Council the Engineer’s report at the January 10 meeting of the Mayor and Hasbrouck Heights Council.  He provided the update on the projects below: 2023 NJDOT Municipal Aid Grant Application – On November 23, the NJDOT notified Neglia that the grant award for $248,240 for the roadway improvements to Kipp Avenue had approved. The total estimated cost estimate of the project is $1.3 million, and is for roadway improvements between Woodside and Oldfield Avenue, and includes milling, repaving, partial curbing, drainage improvements and ADA ramp reconstruction. 2023 NJ DCA Recreation Improvement...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

51-Year-Old Rahway Resident Dies in Two-Car Accident

RAHWAY, NJ — A Rahway resident was killed early Sunday morning, January 8, in a two-car accident in Elizabeth. TAPinto Rahway reached out to the public information officer for the City of Elizabeth, Ruby Contreras, who told us that a Jeep Gladiator traveling east, driven by a male resident of Pennsylvania, was struck at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Route 1&9, at approximately 4 a.m. by a Honda traveling north. The driver of the Honda was 51-year-old Rahway resident Bolivar Guzman. Guzman died at the scene of the accident. There was also a passenger in the Honda, 49-year-old Edison Erazo-Meza, a citizen of Ecuador. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep Gladiator was treated at Trinitas Regional Medical Center and later released. The crash remains under investigation.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overnight Structure Fire in Lambertville Sends One Resident to Temple University Hospital

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - A 69-year-old resident was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after police and firefighters were dispatched to the South Hunterdon Apartments, on North Main Street, Jan. 12 for a report of a structure fire. The Lambertville Police Department and Lambertville Fire Department were dispatched at 1:34 a.m., where police found the unconscious male, removed him from the residence and airlifted him to the hospital. According to police, the man's condition is currently unknown. Police said six apartments in the 17-unit complex were evacuated, and a temporary shelter was established at Lambertville Public School, with residents subsequently placed in the...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stray Voltage Injures Princeton Cop -- Could This Kind of Lightning Strike Twice?

Princeton, NJ – When you think of sidewalk safety in a town like Princeton, you might think first about tripping over a crack, or falling on an icy patch, or getting knocked over by a bicyclist or scooter rider (sorry, two-wheeled friends, it is something the pedestrians think about). But you don’t often think about getting a jolt of electricity from an ordinary streetlight pole. But voltage sometimes “strays,” apparently, and on December 31 shortly 2 p.m. Princeton Police were dispatched to the area of 73 Palmer Square West for a hazardous condition. A pedestrian reported that he had experienced something...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

BREAKING NEWS: Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Accident at East Brunswick Intersection

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -  At 8:26 last night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. (BP gas and CVS are near this location.) The pedestrian, Samette Martin, an 82-year-old woman from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, says a statement from the EBPD.  Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 12  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 13 in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street 1:30pm - 2:30pm  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

City of Summit Offices Closed in Observance of MLK Day, Jan. 16

SUMMIT, NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Summit offices will be closed on January 16. The day ia also designated as a 'parking holiday' in Summit, with no fees required for on-street parking or parking in municipal lots and garages. Trash and recycling collections are not affected by the holiday, and will be operating on regular schedule the week of January 16 - 20.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Developer Details Changes to Westfield Lord & Taylor, Train Lot Plans

WESTFIELD, NJ — The developer of the vacant Lord & Taylor building on North Avenue and two Westfield Train Station parking lots on Wednesday unveiled a series of changes to the plans for offices, housing and retail, which have been the center of debate here in recent weeks. Streetworks Development, the redevelopment arm of HBC, is changing its proposal for 34 apartments at North Avenue and Clark Street to one that will instead include 16 town homes at that location, reducing the total number of housing units across the project to 205 from the previous planned 223, Carolina Simon, vice president...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranbury Passes Resolution Opposing New Gas-Fire Power Plant in Woodbridge

CRANBURY, NJ - The Cranbury Township Committee recently passed a resolution opposing the gas-fired power plant in Woodbridge, becoming the eleventh township to denounce the controversial plan. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on Governor Murphy to reject the plans. “We are concerned that this new plant will add another major source of air pollution to Middlesex County, much of which has been designated as ‘overburdened communities’ under New Jersey’s environmental justice law, which requires that the environmental and public health impacts of this type of facility must be evaluated when reviewing permit applications,” said Laura Zurfluh, Chair of the Cranbury...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Public Schools to Close Friday & Monday

KENILWORTH, NJ - All Kenilworth Public Schools will close on Friday, Jan 13 and on Monday, Jan 16. Friday the schools will be closed for teacher professional development and on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.  Schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan 17.
KENILWORTH, NJ
News 12

Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City

Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

628
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy