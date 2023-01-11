Wednesday, Jan. 11: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, Jan. 11. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East Front St. to E.2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Grant Ave. / South 2nd St. 7 AM — 4 PM

George St. at Sumner Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM

West End Ave. at West Front St. 9 AM — 4 PM

Leland Ave. / East Front St. 8 AM — 4 PM



