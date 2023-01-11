ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to the Gamecocks in 2023.

Rattler threw for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this past season, rekindling the promise that he showed in one prior outstanding season at Oklahoma.

Rattler made his announcement in a video he posted to Twitter.

Rattler especially came alive in South Carolina’s final three games, throwing for 1,044 yards and 10 TDs against Tennessee, Clemson and Notre Dame. The Gamecocks won two of their last three to finish 8-5. They lost to Notre Dame 45-38 in the Gator Bowl.

Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 TDs against seven INTs in 2020 for the Sooners but then fell off in 2021, eventually losing his starting job while throwing for 1,483 yards, 11 TDs and five INTs.

He transferred to South Carolina after the 2021 season.

–Field Level Media

