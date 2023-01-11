ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire near Prospect and Belleview

By Madison Goldbeck
 2 days ago
Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire near Prospect and Belleview on Tuesday.

Police responded to a house fire shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. Prospect Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBUR

Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records

For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

