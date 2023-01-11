Milwaukee firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire near Prospect and Belleview
Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire near Prospect and Belleview on Tuesday.
Police responded to a house fire shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. Prospect Ave.2619 Prospect Housefire
No injuries were reported.
Milwaukee police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
