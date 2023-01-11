it's a step in the right direction. doesn't mean you are free to toke the bong on a Saturday night but at least we are making progress. never thought Alabama would even legalize the oils or anything with how backwoods Christian politics rule the roost here.
It completely defeats the purpose by restricting the medication from being inhaled through the lungs. The most beneficial method for patients that are suffering from uncontrollable nausea & unable to hold down any food, liquid or medication would be the inhalation of the drug. Oral administration is entirely unachievable for many patients who lack the ability to absorb the medication through their stomach linings. Why are experienced medical professionals NOT operating this program?
there is only one species of the cannabis herb. and the difference between medical and recreational is the stigma. stigma is the all powerful overlord it controls every one and everything.
