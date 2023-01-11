ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDFD crews help with NorCal storms

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpqVu_0kAM25aU00

SAN DIEGO — A team of 16 first responders from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were deployed Sunday to storm-stricken Northern California, officials said.

A water rescue team was sent to Sacramento, where thousands of people have been impacted by heavy rain and wind.

On Monday, SDFD provided an update on the team who are “doing well,” assisting local resources overwhelmed with calls for service in El Dorado County’s Cameron Park.

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

“There are overflowing bodies of water and flowing water around the county where they are. We don’t have an estimate as to how long they will be there,” Mónica Muñoz with SDFD told FOX 5 in an email.

The deployment is set for 14 days but could change depending on the weather situation, according to the fire department.

The rescue team is also doing “reconnaissance work” while in the area.

