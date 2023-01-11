Read full article on original website
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
10,000 migrants removed from El Paso in past week, DHS says
Nearly 10,000 migrants apprehended in El Paso have either been expelled, relocated or put on flights out of the country in the past week, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week
(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
An ‘invitation’ for the cartel: AZ official issues dire warning as container wall comes down
The removal of a container wall near Yuma, Arizona, used to plug gaps in the border wall, has begun following legal fights with the Biden administration.
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
Migrant families cross the border into Yuma
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma every single day. The post Migrant families cross the border into Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
New Mexico border agent shot by suspected smuggler, multiple arrested
A Border Patrol agent was shot several times Thursday in New Mexico and six people were arrested, authorities said.
Video shows border agents, police arresting migrants sleeping outside church shelter in El Paso ahead of Biden's visit
In the week before President Joe Biden’s trip to El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as El Paso city police, began arresting migrants sleeping in the streets outside a Catholic church shelter and bus station, according to new video obtained by NBC News. In the...
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Border Patrol arrests migrants near El Paso church as city continues to deal with crisis
US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...
Some locals say Biden is doing enough at the border, others disagree
President Biden has never visited the border in Arizona and some living near it say his border policies are working while others in Tucson say he isn't doing enough.
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border...
Journey for Justice caravan encounters dozens of migrants in cold Yuma desert
Migrants of all ages huddled around a campfire shortly after crossing the border into Yuma, Arizona.
Tony Hall II Named New Santa Teresa Port Director
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Santa Teresa port director Tony Hall II was formally sworn into office this morning at a CBP Field Operations change of command ceremony. Family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries gathered as Mr. Hall recited the oath of office during a ceremony at the Santa Teresa High School in Santa Teresa N.M.
