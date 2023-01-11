ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center Square

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
YUMA, AZ
New York Post

Border Patrol arrests migrants near El Paso church as city continues to deal with crisis

US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...
EL PASO, TX
hstoday.us

Tony Hall II Named New Santa Teresa Port Director

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Santa Teresa port director Tony Hall II was formally sworn into office this morning at a CBP Field Operations change of command ceremony. Family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries gathered as Mr. Hall recited the oath of office during a ceremony at the Santa Teresa High School in Santa Teresa N.M.
SANTA TERESA, NM

